PlayStation Plus adds Sayonara Wild Hearts, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and more

PS Plus adds more games in January 2023. Sony

Sony has announced the additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2023, detailing the titles becoming available for Extra and Premium tier subscriptions on PS4 and PS5. You can download and play these games starting January 17, 2023.

Games on PS Plus Extra in January 2023

Highlights for January 2023 include the fantastic fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ featuring iconic characters from the popular anime series, dreamy arcade title Sayonara Wild Hearts, the explosive Just Cause 4, the co-op game Back 4 Blood by the creators of Left 4 Dead, and action thriller Devil May Cry 5.

Back 4 Blood (PS4, PS5)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4)

Life is Strange (PS4)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4, PS5)

Just Cause 4 (PS4)

Omno (PS4)

Erica (PS4)

Games on PS Plus Premium in January 2023

In addition to all the titles listed above in the PS Plus Extra section, you’ll gain access to three classic games from older PlayStation consoles.

Syphon Filter (PS1)

Star Wars Demolition (PS1)

Hot Shots Golf 2 (PS1)

You can also check out the offerings of Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, if you don’t own a Sony console and would rather play on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.