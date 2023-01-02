Games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
Xbox Game Pass is a great way for many gamers to discover titles they would never spend money on otherwise, though this broad range of offerings may make it feel a bit bloated to some players. Microsoft also invests heavily to include many games from the day of their release – a practice that continues in 2023.
While the year has just begun and we can expect some surprises along the way, a lot of games for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC are already confirmed to launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2023. Let’s take a look at what Microsoft has up its sleeve.
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023
- Persona 3 Portable – January 19, 2023
- Persona 4 Golden – January 19, 2023
- Monster Hunter Rise – January 20, 2023
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (Console) – January 31, 2023
- Atomic Heart – February 21, 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3, 2023
- Amnesia: The Bunker – March 2023
- Lightyear Frontier – Spring 2023
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – Spring 2023
- Redfall – 2023
- Starfield – 2023
- Age of Empires 4 (Console) – 2023
- Minecraft Legends – 2023
- Forza Motorsport – 2023
- Ara: History Untold – 2023
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2023
- Lies of P – 2023
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – 2023
- Cocoon – 2023
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy – 2023
- Party Animals – 2023
- ARK 2 – 2023
- Replaced – 2023
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 2023
- Planet of Lana – 2023
- Ravenlok – 2023
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 2023
- Guilty Gear: Strive – 2023
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom – 2023
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 2023
It already looks like a strong year for subscribers to the service from this list alone: Numerous first-party games whose release was postponed from 2022 to 2023 are finally slated to launch. Among them are blockbusters like Redfall from Arkane Studios and Starfield from Bethesda, as well as Forza Motorsport for the racing freaks among you.
The indie lineup is also promising – Game Pass already shined by including some of the best indie games in 2022, so the service’s curators can be said to have a really good eye for promising projects. Hollow Knight: Silksong certainly stands out as a highlight here, being highly anticipated after the phenomenal original.
With various games from developers such as Atlus, Capcom, and Arc System Works coming up as well, the range of Japanese titles will also expand, which might convince fans of fighting games and JRPGs to finally subscribe. Japan has so far been a weak spot for Game Pass and Microsoft seems poised to fill this hole in the coming months.