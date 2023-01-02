Games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023

Xbox Game Pass is a great way for many gamers to discover titles they would never spend money on otherwise, though this broad range of offerings may make it feel a bit bloated to some players. Microsoft also invests heavily to include many games from the day of their release – a practice that continues in 2023.

While the year has just begun and we can expect some surprises along the way, a lot of games for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC are already confirmed to launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2023. Let’s take a look at what Microsoft has up its sleeve.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023

Persona 3 Portable – January 19, 2023

Persona 4 Golden – January 19, 2023

Monster Hunter Rise – January 20, 2023

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (Console) – January 31, 2023

Atomic Heart – February 21, 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3, 2023

Amnesia: The Bunker – March 2023

Lightyear Frontier – Spring 2023

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – Spring 2023

Redfall – 2023

Starfield – 2023

Age of Empires 4 (Console) – 2023

Minecraft Legends – 2023

Forza Motorsport – 2023

Ara: History Untold – 2023

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2023

Lies of P – 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 2023

Cocoon – 2023

Ereban: Shadow Legacy – 2023

Party Animals – 2023

ARK 2 – 2023

Replaced – 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 2023

Planet of Lana – 2023

Ravenlok – 2023

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 2023

Guilty Gear: Strive – 2023

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom – 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 2023

It already looks like a strong year for subscribers to the service from this list alone: Numerous first-party games whose release was postponed from 2022 to 2023 are finally slated to launch. Among them are blockbusters like Redfall from Arkane Studios and Starfield from Bethesda, as well as Forza Motorsport for the racing freaks among you.

The indie lineup is also promising – Game Pass already shined by including some of the best indie games in 2022, so the service’s curators can be said to have a really good eye for promising projects. Hollow Knight: Silksong certainly stands out as a highlight here, being highly anticipated after the phenomenal original.

With various games from developers such as Atlus, Capcom, and Arc System Works coming up as well, the range of Japanese titles will also expand, which might convince fans of fighting games and JRPGs to finally subscribe. Japan has so far been a weak spot for Game Pass and Microsoft seems poised to fill this hole in the coming months.