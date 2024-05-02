Full Circle outlines Skate customization in new Board Room update
It’s been a long old while, but Full Circle published a new Board Room video with some Skate updates, all about customization in the sports game this time. Skate 4’s customization options include you, your clothes, and, of course, your board, with everything from pants and socks to decals and logos from top brands.
“Self-expression, accessibility and inclusivity are core to Skate,” Full Circle said in the video. “And we believe that skateboarding is for everyone. You can be whoever you aspire to be in San Vansterdam.”
As with most things Skate, Full Circle said customization is still a work in progress. When it is ready, though, you can expect a wide range of options. Socks, pants, eyewear, shoes, and tops are all among the options for your character, and Full Circle is partnering with select clothing brands to bring other real-world looks to the game, such as Vans, Dime, Girl, and Chocolate. Board customization includes grip tape, wheel color, deck art, and stickers, among other options.
All this and more comes from the in-game store, and since Skate is a free-to-play game, you can unlock or purchase it using real money or in-game currency. More items will show up in future game updates, and Full Circle promised not to gate the best stuff behind real money.
“We’re committed to making sure your time spent in San Vansterdam always feels valued and you’re able to earn great items whether you choose to purchase premium currency or not,” the team said.
When we’ll actually get to see all of this is still up in the air. Full Circle is hard at work on Skate, and there’s no anticipated release date just yet.