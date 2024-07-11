Snowbreak’s first anniversary brings free operative and pulls
It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Snowbreak: Containment Zone, a gacha shooter made by Amazing Seasun Games that launched in 2023 with little success. However, the studio that’s also working on the spectacular mech multiplayer shooter Mecha Break at the moment, didn’t bury its head in the sand and instead managed an amazing turnaround – largely thanks to great reads on what the core player base wants: More fanservice, for which the studio even increased the game’s age rating recently.
Snowbreak has become more attractive over its first year both in terms of character design and gameplay features, reaching its highest-grossing months ever in Japan and China recently, so it looks like this course is definitely the right one to take for the developers.
As is tradition for gacha games, anniversary events are opportunities for players to get freebies, and Snowbreak’s first birthday is not an exception.
Coming with the Suspense in Skytopia update, Snowbreak’s anniversary event gifts players ten free Echoes, resets the Mail Supply Reward bonus, and gives users the chance to claim a free Orange-tier Operative in the form of Fenny-Starshine and her logistics Reverie Squad. A log-in event with exclusive outfits as well as Manifestation Echo Covenant rewards will be available as well.
More exclusive rewards come with the Star Master Special Anniversary Event with its own map, fishing mini-game, a new gacha mechanic, and a capture mechanic for boss enemies.
Suspense in Skytopia adds new operations and weapons to Lyfe and Fenny (Infinite Sight and Starshine), giving them new tactical options in combat. The Dormitory is being enhanced as well with a Healing Center and Neuronics Therapy being constructed, allowing for more interactions with your characters. Speaking of which: The relationship level cap has been increased as well.
Snowbreak: Containment Zone is available for free on PC (via Steam), iOS, and Android. The Suspense in Skytopia update will last from July 11 to August 22, 2024.