You have one more day to become a hero in Songs of Silence
If you’re looking for an auto-battler with some strategic depth and absolutely stunning artwork, then Songs of Silence is a game you should have on your radar – or your Steam Wishlist.
In Chimera Entertainment’s beautiful take on turn-based strategy, which mixes Heroes of Might and Magic with auto-battler and deck-building elements, you play through a narrative campaign or challenge the AI in skirmishes. Units fight by themselves, but your commanding hero will be able to influence what’s happening on the battlefield thanks to their card deck, representing a variety of active abilities that allow you to move units around or cause havoc.
Songs of Silence will come out in Early Access for PC in May 2024 and is planned for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later point, in tandem with the full launch on PC. Currently, the developer is holding a crowdfunding campaign, which has entered its final day and raised more than €95,000 Euro so far – exceeding the initial goal of €23,000 Euro.
This means that several stretch goals have been reached, such as the addition of new heroes to the game’s skirmish mode, an animated intro and epilogue for the campaign, separate difficulty levels to accommodate different experiences, challenge maps putting players skills to the test, and a multiplayer co-op mode – altogether, that’s definitely a nice haul for the community.
Still in range is the stretch goal for €100,000 Euro, which would see more customization options being added to the game, allowing players to personalize their skirmishes a bit more.
Backers can not only use the Kickstarter to pre-order the game on any platform, but also to get limited physical editions with some cool goodies. And if you’re really into the idea of this game, the developers may allow you to name a city on the campaign map, name a hero, or design a hero based on you. That’s right – the highest possible pledge, worth €3,000 Euro, will see you become a playable character in Songs of Silence. Two people have already purchased this tier, leaving one open slot.
Naming cities and heroes comes a bit cheaper at €400 and €1,200 Euro respectively. A lot of people have been eager for this honor, though, so only one city name remains open while two more heroes await backers to name them. As far as crowdfunding goes, this seems to be a very enticing offer.
Songs of Silence is one of the top upcoming strategy games of 2024, so its successful campaign is a welcome sight.