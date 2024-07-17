Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is entering Early Access on PC
After a successful beta test period, EA is finally launching the PC version of its popular mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes into Early Access on July 17, 2024, and we recently got to take a look at the improvements you can expect to find in this build.
Player feedback has enabled the team to double the port’s FPS compared to their initial beta version and Early Access also supports a wider variety of resolutions than originally planned. Requirements have been kept very low to allow players with all sorts of systems to play the game – one of the developers told us that basically anything capable of running Windows 10 should have no issues with Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.
One of the biggest items on the agenda for the PC port was the new player experience and the team proudly announced that someone starting from scratch could easily reach Level 85 in just one month – previously, this would have taken a year of playing. At that point a player will have a large and varied roster of characters and vehicles unlocked, enabling them to tackle all sorts of challenges and events.
The developers wanted to accelerate progression in this way to allow new players to participate in the game’s guild system more quickly – after all, games are often more fun as a group, so forcing newcomers to play solo for a year before they could be remotely useful in guild events was not something the team wanted.
In terms of content, the PC client will be up to par with iOS and Android right from the start and will benefit from the same update cycle – fresh content every two weeks, bigger events roughly quarterly. There will be seamless cross-progression between platforms, so players can easily switch between playing on the go or at their PC with the same account.
Controller support is not planned to arrive during the Early Access period, but is something the developers have on their agenda for the full launch. A release on consoles, meanwhile, is not in the cards for the moment – the team is fully focusing on bringing the title to PC and continuing their steady pace of updates for the game.