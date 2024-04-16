You won’t have to buy the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass to get Jabba missions, Ubisoft says
Ubisoft took quite a beating online over the last couple of days after it became known that it had locked a Jabba the Hutt mission in Star Wars Outlaws behind the game’s Season Pass, which can be purchased separately or as part of the pricier Gold and Ultimate Editions.
However, due to some unfortunate wording on Ubisoft’s part, people jumped to the conclusion that “Jabba’s Gambit” would be the only mission involving the infamous cartel boss, hence the online rage about it being paygated behind the Season Pass.
A Ubisoft spokesperson clarified in a statement given to PCGamer that “Jabba’s Gambit” is one of many missions involving Jabba the Hutt, as his criminal organization will be one of the central syndicates in the game.
“To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition,” they stated. “The 'Jabba’s Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass.”
Though people are still very much justified in ranting against the concept of a Season Pass with exclusive content in a single-player game – Ubisoft’s standard policy these days, sadly – please do make sure you don’t continue to spread misinformation regarding Jabba the Hutt around. He may put a bounty on your head and use you as a carbonite coffee table.
Star Wars Outlaws will be out on August 30, 2024, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and GeForce NOW. Naturally, paying extra will net you three days of early access.