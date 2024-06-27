Steam Game Recording available for testing now
Valve has made a new feature on Steam available for public testing: Game Recording allows you to capture footage from any game, check replays immediately through the Steam Overlay, clip highlights, and share them directly with friends – and it’s not just available on PC.
Game Recording can be used on Steam Deck as well with footage being sent directly to your PC or a mobile device.
A standout feature of Game Recording is its Timeline feature. Timeline-enhanced games will automatically generate event markers for a recording, showing important moments – using Valve’s own Dota 2 as an example, the game will automatically show you a timeline of kills or towers going down so that you can easily find the moment you want to clip and share or watch for further gameplay analysis. You can also mark any moment manually as a reminder to your later self.
Of course, currently only three Valve titles support this feature: Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, and Left 4 Dead 2 – which isn’t a surprise, since the company probably didn’t inform any other developer that this was coming. Over time, this catalog will surely grow, depending on how much work it is for developers to support the Timeline.
You can either start and stop Game Recording manually or tell Steam to start recording as soon as you get into a game, specifying a certain time or storage limit to make it stop automatically as well.
Footage can be saved as an MP4 file with a single click, making it easy to export videos.
Game Recording is another very convenient feature for Steam users and feels very intuitive from what testing we’ve done. Little things like an option to automatically save only the last minute (or whatever specified duration) of gameplay are still missing, but Valve will likely get to that over the course of testing.
This is the perfect tool to showcase your OP Elden Ring DLC Impenetrable Thorns build.