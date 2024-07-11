Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be free to claim next week
It’s never a great sign for a game to become free to claim during its release year, but with how prominent the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been developer Rocksteady and publisher WB Games can probably justify any desperate measures at this point: Launched earlier in 2024, co-op shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be completely free to claim on July 16 and 17, 2024, via Amazon Prime for members of the service.
Prime Day 2024 will make medieval first-person brawler Chivalry 2 and action-adventure game Rise of the Tomb Raider free to keep as well, in case Suicide Squad sounds so unappealing to you that you don’t even want it for free.
All Amazon Prime members have to do to add the three titles to their library is to visit the Prime Gaming page on the appointed day and claim the freebies. It’s worth noting that all three offers come in the form of Epic Games Store codes.
The free trio becomes available on July 16, 2024, at 3am ET – check below what that means for your timezone:
- July 16, 2024, 12am PT
- July 16, 2024, 2am CT
- July 16, 2024, 3am ET
- July 16, 2024, 8am BST
- July 16, 2024, 9am CEST
- July 16, 2024, 12:30pm IST
- July 16, 2024, 3pm CST
- July 16, 2024, 4pm KST/JST
- July 16, 2024, 5pm AEST
- July 16, 2024, 7pm NZST
