Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops: How to claim free items
Generous Zenless Zone Zero launch rewards and redemption codes are already providing free resources for HoYoverse’s action RPG, but if there’s one thing in a gacha title you can never get enough of, then it’s freebies – which is where the Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops come into play.
If you want to pull for more Zenless Zone Zero characters – and who doesn’t ? – then acquiring as many Polychromes as you can is a must. To celebrate its launch, you can get Polychromes and other useful in-game items simply by watching other people play the game on Twitch. Here’s how that works.
Zenless Zone Zero Twitch Drops explained
Twitch Drops for Zenless Zone Zero will be available until July 24, 2024, and you can get these rewards through the program:
- Watch 15 minutes: Denny x12,000
- Watch 30 minutes: Senior Investigator Log x2
- Watch 45 minutes: W-Engine Energy Module x3
- Watch 60 minutes: Bangboo System Widget x2
- Watch 120 minutes: Polychrome x50
To be eligible for rewards, you’ll need to link your Zenless Zone Zero account to your Twitch account on the official event page.
Once that’s done, all you have to do is head over to Twitch and look for a stream in the Zenless Zone Zero category that has drops enabled. You’ll get a pop-up message in the top right corner telling you if that’s the case, so there isn’t much you can do wrong.
You can simply have the stream running in the background and it will still count towards your watch time, so put that internet at work to good use and reap the rewards once you’re home.
You can check on your current watch time progress by clicking on your Twitch profile in the top right corner of the screen. The “Drops & Rewards” section will not only show your progress – click on it and you’ll be able to claim your rewards there once you’ve watched for long enough.
They will then be sent to your in-game account via the Zenless Zone Zero mail system, which you’ll unlock after playing the first couple of missions.