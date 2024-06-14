Video Games

Sword of Convallaria gets July 2024 release date and final closed beta

A gacha game scratching that Final Fantasy Tactics itch

Marco Wutz

XD

You won’t have to wait any longer for Square Enix to finally come out with a Final Fantasy Tactics Remake thanks to the upcoming title Sword of Convallaria, which just got its global release date set to July 31, 2024, for PC, iOS, and Android.

Ahead of launch, a final closed beta test will be held to catch the last bugs and localization errors – and you can sign up for that on the official website. It’s going to be a short test, running on PC and Android from June 27 to July 4, 2024. Sign-ups close on June 24, 2024.

Sword of Convallaria is a turn-based tactical RPG very much inspired by FF Tactics and will be able to scratch that itch for you with ease. Of course, the only wrinkle is that the game contains gacha elements, meaning you’ll need to pull new characters for your roster from a random pool of units and may not get the party members you want without significant money investment.

Hitoshi Sakimoto, who produced the OSTs for FF Tactics, FF XII, and Tactics Ogre, worked on the music for Sword of Convallaria, helping the comparison to the titles that inspired the game from developer and publisher XD. Japanese VA stars like Yuki Aoi are on board to bring SoC’s characters to life.

Characters will be highly customizable with special skills and equipment and come with their own unique animations that look quite impressive in the game’s art style – called “NeoPixel” by the developer.

Aside from grid- and turn-based combat, Sword of Convallaria offers a choice-based narrative in which your decisions influence the outcome of the story.

“Journey through to Iria, a mineral-rich country whose magical resources have drawn unwanted attention from dangerous external factions. As tensions rise and riots break out, it’s up to you as a mercenary leader to navigate complex situations whilst finding ways to save the fate of Iria,” the official description on Steam explains the premise.

Sword of Convallaria is definitely not as high-profile a release as titles like Wuthering Waves and Zenless Zone Zero, but is another promising game from the gacha category that might fill a hole which most Western developers don’t want to attend to.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News