Zenless Zone Zero surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Maximum launch rewards secured

Marco Wutz

People are hungry for Zenless Zone Zero, the upcoming urban fantasy RPG from HoYoverse, as evidenced by the game surpassing its goal of 40 million pre-registrations almost a month before its release. Expectations for the title by the studio behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail are high as HoYoverse has become synonymous with superb production value and an excellent content pipeline post-launch.

Thanks to this final milestone being reached, everyone playing Zenless Zone Zero when it comes out will have access to the following array of launch rewards:

  • Denny x30,000
  • Master Tape x20
  • Boopon x5
  • Agent Corin x1

Dennies are the currency used in the town of New Eridu, so you’ll have a lot of need for them as you begin your journey. Master Tapes and Boopons are two premium currencies used for pulls – Master Tapes allow you to pull for characters on the standard banner, while Boopons are used on the Bangboo banner to recruit little helpers for your team. Finally, Corin is an A-Rank agent – that’s ZZZ’s equivalent of 4-Star rarity – belonging to the Victoria Housekeeping Co. faction and dealing Physical Damage. She’s categorized as an Attack Agent with a focus on Slash-type moves.

Interested players can also stack up on some starter items via a Zenless Zone Zero web event that’s currently running.

Like its two predecessors, Zenless Zone Zero will be a free-to-play game with gacha elements and anime-inspired characters. It contains arena-based combat sequences with flashy abilities, animations, and a dodge counter system inspired by Honkai Impact 3rd. Mixed with roguelike dungeon crawling and a slice-of-life feeling to it, the game has a different identity and target audience than HoYoverse’s previous games, despite sharing much DNA with them when it comes to other systems.

Zenless Zone Zero will launch on July 4, 2024, for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.

Published
