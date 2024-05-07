The Witcher 3's official mod editor gets a release date, will be free for all game owners
CD Projekt Red has announced that the official modding tool for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on May 21, 2024. The Witcher 3 REDKit will allow modders to create their own quests and is based on the same tools the Polish developer used to make the sprawling RPG.
The REDKit, as announced late last year, will be free for all owners of The Witcher 3 on PC, including the GOG and Epic Game Store versions. Those interested in trying it out early can sign up for playtest sessions on Steam. A blog post on CDPR's website described the MODkit as follows:
“The Witcher 3 REDkit is a comprehensive modding tool for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt we're currently developing. It is based on the same set of tools that were used by our developers to create the game and should allow for nearly limitless freedom in modding it. REDkit will be available free of charge for all owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC and it's scheduled to release later this year.”
The REDKit should allow modders to essentially make new DLC/expansions for the game, extending The Witcher 3's life until CDPR's next installment is released. As CDPR describes it, the free tool can be used to make new weapons, quests, maps, characters, and more.
It should be noted that CDPR had already released a MODkit for the original version of the game, though it isn't compatible with the current version that was updated for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
The Witcher 3 originally released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and was later updated with next-gen features such as ray tracing and image upscaling. The game has also been ported to the Nintendo Switch, albeit offering a heavily downgraded experience.
CD Projekt Red is currently developing the next Witcher game, which will be the first to not have Geralt of Rivia in the titular role. It will also be the developer's first game made with Unreal Engine 5. CDPR's previous games were made with its in-house RED Engine, with Cyberpunk 2077 being the final title to utilize that technology.
Beyond The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red is also in the early stages of developing the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. There's also a Witcher 1 remake being developed by Fool's Theory, though we don't know when it will be released.