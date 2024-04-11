Total War: Warhammer 3 – Thrones of Decay lets you add Chaos Dwarf artillery to Nurgle armies
Creative Assembly released a gameplay video showcasing Legendary Lord Tamurkhan, who will lead the Daemons of Nurgle in the Thrones of Decay DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 – and he looks to be a fresh wind for Nurgle, as players will be able to field never-before-seen armies.
Tamurkhan, who’s also known as the Maggot Lord, first appeared in a Warhammer Fantasy book called Tamurkhan: The Throne of Chaos, in which he united many different Chaos factions under his banner in order to begin a great crusade against the Empire. This book not only inspired the title of this upcoming expansion, but is also the inspiration for Tamurkhan’s campaign mechanic, Tamurkhan’s Chieftains.
Just like in the book, Tamurkhan can unite different Chaos followers under his leadership, gaining access to powerful bonuses and abilities as well as special units the Daemons of Nurgle usually can’t field. This opens incredible possibilities for army compositions.
For example, winning the allegiance of the Chaos Dwarf Ezar Doombolt will allow Tamurkhan to recruit Chaos Dwarf Blunderbusses, Infernal Guard with Fireglaives, and Dreadquake Mortars – that’s a massive amount of firepower and can completely change how you approach a battle.
Here’s a full overview of all Chieftains and which units they bring to the table for Tamurkhan:
- Kayzk the Befouled: Chariots of Nurgle, Rot Knights, Toad Dragons
- Khargan the Crazed: Aspiring Champions, Hellcannon, Dragon Ogre Shaggoth
- Ketzak Fimdirach: Fimir Warriors, Fimir Warriors (Great Weapons), Chaos Frost Dragon
- Mournhowl: Skin Wolves, Feral Mammoth, War Mammoth
- Grukmur Three-Horn: Centigors (Throwing Axes), Cygor, Ghorgon
- Ezar Doombolt: Blunderbusses, Infernal Guard (Fireglaives), Dreadquake Mortars
Naturally, each of the Chieftains serves Tamurkhan in person as well, reinforcing his armies as hero characters on and off the battlefield.
If Ku’gath Plaguefather didn’t really do the trick for you, Tamurkhan’s Nurgle faction may be just the thing to convert you to the grandfather’s flock.
You can read more on all Total War: Warhammer 3 Thrones of Decay DLC units as well as the Nurgle rework in the linked articles.