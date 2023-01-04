Ubisoft Star Wars dev teases a “huge” 2023

Several Star Wars games are in the works at the moment. Lucasfilm / EA

Ubisoft announced a still untitled Star Wars project in the works at Massive Entertainment back in 2021 and we may finally get some more details this year.

On Sunday, Ubisoft’s creative director Julian Gerigthy took to Twitter to tease the project, posting:

“2023 is going to be huge for us. Join the adventure.”

Unfortunately that does not mean what many fans immediately thought it meant: We are unlikely to see the actual game anytime soon.

Gerigthy expanded on his tweet after it made some waves and clarified: “To be clear, I meant that 2023 will be huge for our teams building our game (which you could be a part of!).”

He directed fans towards Ubisoft's Twitter to wait for any official news, so we could still read some further details at some point this year.

While interested players will have to heed Yoda’s advice and show some patience, at least anyone interested in helping the project come together may have a shot to do so – it seems like Gerigthy is looking for new colleagues to come aboard.

Fans are looking forward to seeing an open-world game in the Star Wars universe realized, but for now they’ll have to be content with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out in March 2023. Other projects set in the Galaxy far, far away include two more titles from Respawn Entertainment, a game worked on by Amy Hennig at Skydance New Media, and the troubled remake of legendary RPG Knights of the Old Republic.