Skip to main content

Ubisoft Star Wars dev teases a “huge” 2023

Massive Entertainment is working on an open-world title
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A battle between starfighters in space.

Several Star Wars games are in the works at the moment.

Ubisoft announced a still untitled Star Wars project in the works at Massive Entertainment back in 2021 and we may finally get some more details this year.

On Sunday, Ubisoft’s creative director Julian Gerigthy took to Twitter to tease the project, posting:

“2023 is going to be huge for us. Join the adventure.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately that does not mean what many fans immediately thought it meant: We are unlikely to see the actual game anytime soon.

Gerigthy expanded on his tweet after it made some waves and clarified: “To be clear, I meant that 2023 will be huge for our teams building our game (which you could be a part of!).”

He directed fans towards Ubisoft's Twitter to wait for any official news, so we could still read some further details at some point this year.

While interested players will have to heed Yoda’s advice and show some patience, at least anyone interested in helping the project come together may have a shot to do so – it seems like Gerigthy is looking for new colleagues to come aboard.

Fans are looking forward to seeing an open-world game in the Star Wars universe realized, but for now they’ll have to be content with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out in March 2023. Other projects set in the Galaxy far, far away include two more titles from Respawn Entertainment, a game worked on by Amy Hennig at Skydance New Media, and the troubled remake of legendary RPG Knights of the Old Republic.

A battle between starfighters in space.
News

Ubisoft Star Wars dev teases a “huge” 2023

By Marco Wutz
Overwatch character Widowmaker in a Medusa outfit.
News

Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus reworks seven heroes

By Marco Wutz
A woman with dark blue hair pulls a sword out of her body.
News

Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun continues to print money

By Marco Wutz
Xbox logo on a field of stars in the background.
News

Redfall and Starfield target releases in the first half of 2023

By Marco Wutz
Fortnite Slap Juice factory
Guides

Take your Slap Juice for this week's Fortnite challenges

By Ryan Woodrow
A bald man in a dark suit stands in the twilight.
News

Hitman 3 turns into World of Assassination

By Marco Wutz
ghost-of-tsushima-ninja-games
Guides

The best ninja games to play in 2023

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
Minecraft Vault Hunters factory vault room
Guides

Minecraft becomes an entirely new game when you install these mods

By Ryan Woodrow