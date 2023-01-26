Skip to main content

Uncharted is “done”, The Last of Us may continue

Neil Druckmann talks about Naughty Dog’s future
Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4.

The story of Nathan Drake is over, says Neil Druckmann.

It’s a busy time for Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann. HBO’s The Last of Us show is a triumph and everyone wants to talk about what exactly the studio is planning on doing next – more The Last of Us? More Uncharted? Something else entirely?

Just a few weeks ago Druckmann said that he was “intrigued” by Elden Ring’s way of getting the story of its world across and that this might be the direction Naughty Dog will go in the future.

Talking to Buzzfeed, Druckmann had some disappointing news for fans of Uncharted, stating that Naughty Dog is “moving on” from the series: "For us, Uncharted was insanely successful – Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games – and we're able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we're done."

The Last of Us Part 3 is possible

The success of HBO’s The Last of Us show naturally led to calls for a third game in that series, which is not something Druckmann outright says “no” to. However, he explains that the team will only think about it if it “can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love.”

"With The Last of Us, it's up to us whether we want to continue it or not... If we can't come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end”, he continues.

Stressing that just because something is successful, it doesn’t mean it needs a sequel, Druckmann explained that the team is in a “very privileged position” with Sony. In essence: Naughty Dog can do whatever it wants, which certainly is a fantastic position to be in.

Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4.
