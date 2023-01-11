F1's Verstappen and Indycar stars flock to virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

WEC / 24h Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most legendary racing events in history, and for some years now a virtual edition of the marathon on four wheels is also happening regularly. However, not only professional sim-racers are participating in the competition – many top racers from series all over the world jump into their simulators to get a crack at Le Mans.

The next virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled to take place on January 14 to 15, 2023, and the list of participants could hardly be more star-studded.

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, no stranger to the virtual grid, will once again take part under the flag of Team Redline, an esports team he’s long been part of. He’ll steer car #1 alongside GB3 champion Luke Browning, former virtual Le Mans winner Jeffrey Rietveld, and Diogo Pinto. Last year, Verstappen was on course to win the entire competition before an overly aggressive overtake sent him wide, damaging his car to end the run prematurely.

Another Team Redline entry, car #2, is led by Reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who has Indycar race winner Felix Rosenqvist, Luke Bennet, and Chris Lulham by his side.

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean, who now competes in Indycar, will also take part in the event, representing R8G, his very own team.

Other notable entries include Formula 3 champion Victor Martins, W Series driver Beitske Visser, and three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx, who competes alongside his Porsche Carrera Cup North America winning son.

You can catch the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans on YouTube. Qualifying kicks off the action on January 13, 2023, at 6pm GMT / 7pm CET / 1pm EST / 10am PT.

The series uses the rFactor2 platform, a highly realistic simulation available on PC via Steam.