Playing War Thunder may be a national security risk now

What took them so long to find out?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A F-16 Fighting Falcon in the video game War Thunder.

Documents regarding the F-16 were among the latest batch of military papers leaked by War Thunder players.

At this point, the fact that military secrets are repeatedly being leaked on the War Thunder forums to win internet arguments and balancing discussions is better known than the military simulation game itself – in the latest series of security breaches, forum users posted restricted information on the American fighter jets F-16 and F-15 and their usage with certain missile types.

Before that, War Thunder players leaked classified information about the British Challenger 2 main battle tank, the French Leclerc main battle tank, the European Tiger attack helicopter, and the Chinese DTC10-125 anti-armor shells. That’s a whole lot of restricted documents that found their way into the public – and the military industrial complex may have started to take note of that.

Posting on the game’s subreddit, a user nicknamed Nafuwu reported that one of their friends had recently applied for a job at Raytheon, an aerospace and defense company. Working at certain projects there requires getting a security clearance – that’s what you usually need to be allowed to look at the kind of documents that regularly land on the War Thunder forums.

It’s common to interview a candidate’s friends and family about them in the process of clearing them for such an access, so Nafuwu apparently got a call from an investigator who asked questions about their friend. They asked things like “Does he use drugs?” or “Is he a terrorist?” – and also “Does he play War Thunder?”

Yes, the War Thunder community might have become so notorious for leaking military documents that being part of it now constitutes a potential national security risk. That’s kind of impressive and hilarious.

That doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to get a security clearance if at some point you’ve played War Thunder – most likely a note would be made on your file and you may be asked a question about it at your interview. Take all that with a grain of salt for now, since we can’t yet confirm if this actually happened as Nafuwu tells it – it may just be a funny joke made at the perfect time. And just maybe that question should actually be included in background checks nowadays.

We have reached out to Raytheon to verify this matter.

