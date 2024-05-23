Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun gets DLC and free update in June 2024

Grimdark boomer shooter is adding more content

Space Marine boomer shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is getting a DLC on June 18, 2024: Forces of Corruption will add a variety of new environments, enemies, and weapons to the title. Foes like the Helbrute, the Havoc, and the Terminator befoul the world of Graia with their Chaos aura, but luckily you’re getting some fresh toys to purge them, such as the missile launcher and the Multi-Melta – if the Sisters of Battle trust this one, so can you.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Forces of Corruption will be available on June 18, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch as a separate DLC or as part of the new Forces of Corruption Edition, which contains the base game and the expansion.

That’s not everything coming to Boltgun, though – a free horde mode will be added for all players on the same day as the expansion arrives. It will have four difficulty levels and come with its own set of achievements to earn. This update will also include a whole bunch of improvements and fixes as well as a navigation guide feature to help every Ultramarine through the game’s levels.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun screenshot showing the new missile launcher.
Need more firepower to purge the heretics? Try this missile launcher. / Auroch Digital / Focus Entertainment

Developed by Auroch Digital and published by Focus Entertainment, Doom-inspired first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was released in May 2023 and is currently being rated 9/10 on Steam by the platform’s users with over 10,000 reviews having been submitted. 

Its main character, Malum Caedo, is voiced by actor Rahul Kohli, who’s also the host of the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase, where this piece of news was shared alongside many other announcements from the universe of Warhammer video games.

