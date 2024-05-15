Video Games

Warhammer Skulls 2024: start times and where to watch

Total War, Space Marine 2, and more to be featured

Games Workshop has announced the details around Warhammer Skulls 2024, its annual digital video game showcase. Skulls traditionally highlights all active and upcoming games set in GW’s universes of Warhammer Fantasy, Warhammer 40,000, and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.

Table of Contents

  1. Warhammer Skulls 2024: start times
  2. Warhammer Skulls 2024: where to watch

Fans can expect many updates on existing projects coupled with brand-new reveals and other pieces of news. Confirmed for Warhammer Skulls 2024 are “announcements” for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Meanwhile, there will be “news and reveals” for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Total War: Warhammer 3, Blood Bowl 3, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, and Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge – that’s a lot of grimdark space action with a little bit of fantasy sprinkled in.

Actor Rahul Kohli, who is also the voice of Boltgun’s protagonist, will once again host the show. Find out everything you need to know about the Warhammer Skulls 2024 start times and where to watch the event below.

Warhammer Skulls 2024: start times

Warhammer Skulls 2024 is scheduled to take place on May 23, 2024, at 9am PT. Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:

  • May 23, 9am PT
  • May 23, 11am CT
  • May 23, 12pm ET
  • May 23, 5pm BST
  • May 23, 6pm CEST
  • May 23, 9:30pm IST
  • May 24, 12am CST
  • May 24, 1am KST/JST
  • May 24, 2am AEST
  • May 24, 4am NZST

Warhammer Skulls 2024: where to watch

Warhammer Skulls 2024 will be broadcast on the official Warhammer Twitch channel.

You can find the official announcement trailer for the show below:

Last year’s show was full of goodies for Warhammer fans, bringing Harald Hammerstorm as a free Legendary Hero to Total War: Warhammer 3, alongside a free DLC for Vermintide 2 and a whole host of indie game announcements.

