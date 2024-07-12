Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows DLC launch pushed back

Owlcat delays Rogue Trader DLC’s release date

Void Shadows, the first DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, has a new release date: It will be launched on September 24, 2024, instead of the initially targeted August 8.

“We’ve been putting everything we have into the development of it, but we now see that while the new additions to the game are awesome, the technical quality is not quite there yet,” a statement by developer Owlcat said. “That’s why we’ve decided to spend some additional time on polishing and eradicating anything that might spoil your experience as you investigate the darkest corners of your voidship or romance a new companion.”

Concluding the statement, the studio apologized for the delay and asked fans for their understanding.

Void Shadows will introduce a new 15-hour story arc to the CRPG in addition to a romanceable companion. The DLC takes place entirely on the player’s massive flagship, which appears to be suffering from an infestation by the Genestealer Cult – a most dissatisfying and dangerous state of affairs for any Rogue Trader.

Alongside the DLC, Owlcat is working on the next major update to its game as well, which the studio hopes will be ready around the same time as the expansion. Among other things, this is supposed to introduce a feature that auto-levels characters according to recommended builds, which has been highly-requested by players who felt bogged down by having to frequently level each of their party members up and dig through the deep sea of possible skill choices.

A second DLC for Rogue Trader is currently scheduled for December 2024, but with the delay of Void Shadows, it seems very likely that this upcoming expansion will arrive punctually.

Void Shadows will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

