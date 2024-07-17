Studio asks fans to avoid Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 leak
After an older build of upcoming third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been leaked online, publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have made their statement regarding this development.
They emphasized that the version of Space Marine 2 that got out into the wilds will be “almost a year old by the time we launch” and that they are “saddened that this build [...] is how some of our most eager fans will first experience” the game.
“Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it’s disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled,” the statement said.
Space Marine 2 will be out on September 9, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S – a date that’s later than most fans may have wanted, but that was necessary in the developers’ eyes to allow for more polish and technical improvements. We’ve had a hands-on with Space Marine 2 at Gamescom 2023, which definitely supported their argument for the game’s delay.
Focus and Saber also thanked the community for its “overwhelming support” following the leak.
“We’re asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch,” they wrote. “Space Marine 2 will release on September 9, and the best way to support our teams’ hard work is to play the game as they’ve always intended. See you all in a few weeks. For the Emperor!”
