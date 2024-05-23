Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 pre-order guide – all editions

All editions of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and what they contain

Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have opened pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is set for a September 9, 2024, release date. Publishing a new trailer during the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase, the publisher and developer revealed that the third-person shooter won’t only launch with a single-player campaign and multiplayer mode – Space Marine 2 will contain a co-op PvE mode for up to three players.

Table of Contents

  1. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Standard Edition
  2. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Gold Edition
  3. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Ultra Edition
  4. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Collector’s Edition

PvP and PvE modes will share a class system with six different Space Marine specializations plus an in-depth customization system allowing players to freely decorate their Space Marines with different colors, decals, and armor parts. The content of these modes will be expanded via the Season Pass.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available in four different editions, which all contain some different benefits – find them in the overview below.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Standard Edition

Contains:

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC with three unique cosmetics for the Bolt Rifle, Chainsword, and Power Armor

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Gold Edition

Contains:

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC with three unique cosmetics for the Bolt Rifle, Chainsword, and Power Armor
  • Season Pass
  • Four days of Early Access

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Ultra Edition

Contains:

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC with three unique cosmetics for the Bolt Rifle, Chainsword, and Power Armor
  • Season Pass
  • Four days of Early Access
  • Ultramarine Champion Pack with two unique cosmetics for the Heavy Bolter and Power Armor

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Collector’s Edition

Contains:

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Macragge’s Chosen DLC with three unique cosmetics for the Bolt Rifle, Chainsword, and Power Armor
  • Season Pass
  • Four days of Early Access
  • Ultramarine Champion Pack with two unique cosmetics for the Heavy Bolter and Power Armor
  • Collector’s Box with unique artwork
  • Painted 8.25 x 6.7" resin statue of Lieutenant Titus
  • Collector’s Edition Steelbook
  • The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a 172-page deep dive showcasing the work that went into making the game

The Collector’s Edition is only available via the Focus Entertainment Store. Only the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of this edition come with a physical game, while the PC version has the game included in the form of a Steam code.

