Fortnite meets Monster Hunter in Wild Hearts’ newest gameplay trailer

A new trailer showcases five minutes of Wild Hearts' gameplay. Omega Force / EA

Wild Hearts, the newest game from Dynasty Warriors creator Omega Force, seems like the fruit of love from a one night stand between battle-royale sensation Fortnite and Monster Hunter – you wander the lands and fight gigantic creatures, which are called Kemono.

In combat, you’re able to use various weapons, gadgets, and abilities. You can also – and here’s where the comparison to Fortnite comes into play – construct some impromptu barricades and walls, which can block attacks from your prey and provide some high ground for you.

All of this is shown off in a new gameplay trailer for Wild Hearts, which dropped on January 26, 2023. It features three players going up against Golden Tempest, a titanic sabertooth tiger with roots attached to its body that act as additional weapons.

You get all the usual RPG dynamics going: melee fighters act as tanks, taking all the aggro so that the ranged characters can get to work without the fear of getting torn apart. Just like the enemy, the players’ equipment look enormous, be it sword or gun.

The players mostly circle around Golden Tempest, but also need to chase after it as it changes position to look for more favorable ground. They dodge, fly, build, and fight for five minutes until the monster is finally down and loot is awarded.

You can check out the gameplay sequence yourself:

Wild Hearts launches on February 17, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.