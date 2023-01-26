Skip to main content

Fortnite meets Monster Hunter in Wild Hearts’ newest gameplay trailer

Big weapons clash with a bigger monster
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Hunters fight a huge monster in the snow.

A new trailer showcases five minutes of Wild Hearts' gameplay.

Wild Hearts, the newest game from Dynasty Warriors creator Omega Force, seems like the fruit of love from a one night stand between battle-royale sensation Fortnite and Monster Hunter – you wander the lands and fight gigantic creatures, which are called Kemono.

In combat, you’re able to use various weapons, gadgets, and abilities. You can also – and here’s where the comparison to Fortnite comes into play – construct some impromptu barricades and walls, which can block attacks from your prey and provide some high ground for you.

All of this is shown off in a new gameplay trailer for Wild Hearts, which dropped on January 26, 2023. It features three players going up against Golden Tempest, a titanic sabertooth tiger with roots attached to its body that act as additional weapons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You get all the usual RPG dynamics going: melee fighters act as tanks, taking all the aggro so that the ranged characters can get to work without the fear of getting torn apart. Just like the enemy, the players’ equipment look enormous, be it sword or gun.

The players mostly circle around Golden Tempest, but also need to chase after it as it changes position to look for more favorable ground. They dodge, fly, build, and fight for five minutes until the monster is finally down and loot is awarded.

You can check out the gameplay sequence yourself:

Wild Hearts launches on February 17, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Hunters fight a huge monster in the snow.
News

Fortnite meets Monster Hunter in Wild Hearts’ newest gameplay trailer

By Marco Wutz
the-witcher-3-next-gen
Guides

Here are the best PC games to play in 2023

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
Prime Gaming text on a violet background.
News

Prime Gaming offerings in February 2023 include The Elder Scrolls 3

By Marco Wutz
The Last of Us part 1 Joel entering a safe combo
Guides

All safe combinations in The Last of Us Part 1

By Ryan Woodrow
Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4.
News

Uncharted is “done”, The Last of Us may continue

By Marco Wutz
hi-fi-rush-preview-1
Features

Hi-Fi Rush preview: Beautiful beginnings to on-the-beat combat

By Georgina Young
Kenny Omega dressed as Sephiroth at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Features

Kenny Omega channels video games "to be true to myself"

By Ryan Woodrow
Electric symbol on a Pokémon Go background.
Guides

Pokémon Go Electric Cup: Best Pokémon

By Marco Wutz