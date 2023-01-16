WWE 2K23 release date might be revealed at the Royal Rumble

WWE 2K23's release date might be revealed at the end of the month. 2K Games

January is a big month for wrestling fans with WWE’s Royal Rumble coming up on January 28, 2023, and it just got even bigger as we may also get some details on WWE 2K23’s release date on the same day.

According to Insider Gaming, an event featuring hands-on gameplay and the reveal of a new game mode is planned to be held in San Antonio on the day of the Royal Rumble. This would certainly be the perfect opportunity to show an announcement trailer containing the release date.

Additional information is set to come out a few days later on February 1, 2023, so that’s another good candidate for a launch date.

Leaks point towards March 14, 2023, as the date of WWE 2K23’s release, but as of now that is obviously not confirmed.

That’s not all the news regarding WWE and video games, however. In a fresh collaboration with Ubisoft, the Undertaker and Becky Lynch are featured in two WWE bundles available in Rainbow Six: Siege. Undertaker’s coat and hat can be donned by Blackbeard, while Thorn grabs Becky Lynch’s “The Man” persona. The bundles contain several cosmetics such as outfits, gun charms, and menu backgrounds.

Each bundle costs 2,160 R6 credits, a package with both is sold for 4,080 R6 credits. Rainbow Six: Siege is a first-person tactics shooter available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.