The most-wishlisted game on Steam is coming to Game Pass soon

Second wave of April 2024 additions

Microsoft has revealed the second wave of games joining Xbox Game Pass in April 2024 and two major Day 1 releases are headlining the package: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming out on April 23 and just three days later the Early Access release of Manor Lords will follow – and Game Pass subscribers can play both of them immediately.

Manor Lords, of course, is the most-wishlisted game on Steam at the moment with over 2.5 million users having put the city-builder on their personal wishlist. Despite lots of content still missing from the title, its gorgeous visuals, great atmosphere, and rock-solid gameplay are already more than convincing – you can check out our Early Access impressions for more.

Of course, Manor Lords will only be available on PC for the time being, as there is no console version for the game made by solo developer Slavic Magic yet.

Here is the full list of titles joining Game Pass in the second half of April 2024:

  • Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17
  • EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) via EA Play – April 18
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23
  • Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25
  • Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26
  • Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

Game Pass Core members will be happy to know that Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest are coming to their library on April 23, 2024.

As usual, there is a list of titles leaving Game Pass this month as well:

  • 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • EA Sports NHL 22 (Console)
  • Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Pikuniku (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC)

These games will become unavailable on April 30, 2024. If you want to keep any of them in your library, be sure to take advantage of your 20% discount.

