Xbox Game Pass price hike arrives alongside new tier

Microsoft is restructuring Xbox Game Pass with a long-rumored price increase for the service arriving at last alongside a new subscription tier. What’s going to change for Xbox Game Pass going forward?

  • NEW: Game Pass Standard ($14.99 USD per month) – includes online play, does not include Day 1 titles or cloud gaming.
  • Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99 USD per month) – monthly subscription price increases, provided services remain the same.
  • PC Game Pass ($11.99 USD per month) – monthly subscription price increases, provided services remain the same.
  • Console Game Pass – will no longer be available for purchase, though existing users will be allowed to maintain their subscription.
  • Game Pass Core ($9.99 USD) – formerly Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Core’s services and monthly price remain the same, but the yearly subscription price increases to $74.99 USD.

To put this into perspective: Just a year ago Game Pass Ultimate cost as much as Game Pass Standard will cost in September, but obviously came with a lot more features than the new tier.

This restructuring lands right before a major wave of Microsoft exclusives is hitting the market over the next couple of months, so the company is likely hoping that the new games will attract subscribers despite the price hike. Xbox leadership has been under increased scrutiny after the expensive acquisition of Activision Blizzard with Microsoft shareholders demanding results from the gaming division.

Microsoft is only the latest company to up its subscription prices – the likes of Netflix and Spotify have done the same over recent years. The move often coincides with service growth numbers stagnating.

Find the Xbox Game Pass July 2024 additions to see what the service can offer you right now.

