89-rated action game leads Xbox Game Pass July 2024 additions

Demonic assassins in the service of heaven

Marco Wutz

Microsoft has revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for July 2024 – and there is a definitive highlight amongst the bunch.

Developed by Angel Matrix and published by Annapurna Interactive, Neon White is a first-person shooter with platforming and puzzle elements. Players take the role of White, a hellbound assassin who is given one final shot at landing a permanent afterlife in heaven – all he needs to do is win a competition against similar individuals. However, all of those rivals somehow seem familiar to White – old acquaintances from a past life, perhaps?

Neon White was released in 2022 and reached a rating of 89/100 on Metacritic, whereas Steam users have rated it 10/10. It’ll be available for Game Pass subscribers on consoles, cloud, and PC starting on July 11, 2024.

Of course, this is not the only addition of the month – for more, see below.

Xbox Game Pass in July 2024: all additions

  • Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
  • Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
  • Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11
  • Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11
  • Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16
  • Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16

Xbox Game Pass in July 2024: all departures

  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) – July 15
  • TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
  • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
