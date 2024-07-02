89-rated action game leads Xbox Game Pass July 2024 additions
Microsoft has revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for July 2024 – and there is a definitive highlight amongst the bunch.
Developed by Angel Matrix and published by Annapurna Interactive, Neon White is a first-person shooter with platforming and puzzle elements. Players take the role of White, a hellbound assassin who is given one final shot at landing a permanent afterlife in heaven – all he needs to do is win a competition against similar individuals. However, all of those rivals somehow seem familiar to White – old acquaintances from a past life, perhaps?
Neon White was released in 2022 and reached a rating of 89/100 on Metacritic, whereas Steam users have rated it 10/10. It’ll be available for Game Pass subscribers on consoles, cloud, and PC starting on July 11, 2024.
Of course, this is not the only addition of the month – for more, see below.
Xbox Game Pass in July 2024: all additions
- Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
- Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
- Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11
- Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11
- Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16
- Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16
Xbox Game Pass in July 2024: all departures
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) – July 15
- TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
- The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15