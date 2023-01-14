Music is a universal form of media. Even if you don’t go out of your way to regularly listen to music, it will still be a big part of your life. Every TV show, film, game, or even advert will use music to try and make you feel something. If you were to rewatch moments like the speech from Braveheart or the portal scene in Avengers: Endgame without the music in the background, those moments lose part of their emotive power.

Video games are no different, and need to cover their hours of content with lots of different themes for everything. Characters and locations need their own motifs that make them stand out; battles need something catchy that won’t be grinding after the 100th time you’ve heard it; and every cutscene needs just the right kick to give it all the emotion you want.

Gaming is full of masterful composers that defined series and helped shape entire genres over the years, and we want to honor such brilliant work.

We’ve put together 40 tracks that cover all different kinds of awesome video game music. Whether it’s a battle theme, an overworld theme, or a character theme, all that matters is that it’s a banger. Our only restriction is one track per series – otherwise, this entire list would just be the Persona 5 soundtrack.

