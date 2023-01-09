Every Pokémon game ranked from best to worst

The Pokémon series has now persevered for more than two decades and is still one of the most popular and therefore profitable media franchises the world has ever seen. An incredibly successful anime series, several movies, and more merchandise than is reasonable to list are partially responsible for all of that, but it’d be worthless without the best Pokémon video games.

Pokémon is a game series first and foremost, and whenever a Pokémon game launches, it’s destined for success. In this list, we’re ranking each and every mainline Pokémon game and generation, and ranking them from best to worst.

If you want more cute monsters, take a look at our list of the best starter Pokémon.