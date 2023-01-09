Every Pokémon game ranked from best to worst

The best Pokemon games: all mainline Pokemon games ranked
The Pokémon series has now persevered for more than two decades and is still one of the most popular and therefore profitable media franchises the world has ever seen. An incredibly successful anime series, several movies, and more merchandise than is reasonable to list are partially responsible for all of that, but it’d be worthless without the best Pokémon video games.
Pokémon is a game series first and foremost, and whenever a Pokémon game launches, it’s destined for success. In this list, we’re ranking each and every mainline Pokémon game and generation, and ranking them from best to worst.
Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver
The Johto games are already among the greatest in the franchise, so it's no surprise that these remakes pushed it over the top. Where later generations would take a slightly lazier approach with remakes, HeartGold and SoulSilver went all out. As a result, they feel like they were made by people who have a lot of love and care for the originals, making improvements in every aspect, even going so far as to add completely new features and side activities.
Pokémon Black & White, Black 2 & White 2
Wouldn’t you know it, it’s another generation that has a direct sequel. Once again the tone of the main series games darkened, and the moral ethics of catching monsters in order to make them battle is brought into question by the game’s antagonist. In many ways Black & White brings the series back to basics, which felt like a bold new direction at the time. Still an essential game in the series to play.
Pokémon Gold, Silver, & Crystal
The second Pokémon generation might still be one of the best. This was the sequel to the first generation, and not just by virtue of being the follow-up – these games were set just two years after the events of Red & Blue, and even returns you to Kanto, where you can see how the characters and world have progressed over time. Add to that the slightly darker tone of Johto and the new time mechanics, and this was a truly groundbreaking experience.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
This does count as a mainline Pokémon game, despite not being a new generation, and not being like any other Pokémon game, well, ever. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has very little turn-based battling, instead filling your time with stealth-catching Pokémon by hiding in the tall grass and aiming your Poké Balls towards a Pokémon’s weakpoint. You can battle them of course, but there are fewer than ten trainer battles in the game, and bigger boss battles are closer to action challenges, filled with dodging and attacking. Great fun, and very refreshing.
Pokémon Red, Blue, & Yellow
It could be the nostalgia talking, but the first generation really was incredible. It was in development for years while under the supervision of legendary Nintendo developers like Shigeru Miyamoto, and when it finally launched it took the world by storm. If these games flopped, Pokémon as we know it probably wouldn’t exist, so it’s probably a good thing that the Western world never saw the earlier – and rougher – Pokémon Green.
Pokémon Sun & Moon, Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon
A trip to the tropical islands of Alola is exactly what the series needed at this point, and once again it changes how Pokémon games play. Gym Leaders have been abandoned in favor of new Island Trials, each of which are unique takes on Pokémon gameplay. The adventure is pretty standard other than that, but the post-game in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon remains one of the best in the series.
Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, & Platinum
The first Nintendo DS outing for a mainline Pokémon game introduced so much that is now inseparable from the series. Online trading and battles were introduced to the world, and it opened up a brand new way to collect and compete in the Pokémon ecosystem. Diamond and Pearl feel a little bit lacking when it comes to the core game, but Platinum beefs up the experience and makes it a truly memorable generation.
Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire
ORAS did a lot to improve the original Generation 3 games, which already had a lot going for them. While they didn't do anything quite on the scale of HeartGold & SoulSilver, they did give us cool features like Super Secret Bases, Soaring, and the Delta Episode. It does the job, serving as the definitive way to venture around the Hoenn region.
Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!
No, this doesn’t technically count as a remake. Yes, this is a revisit to the Kanto region featured in the first generation of Pokémon games, but this is set after the events of Red & Blue, and plays unlike any other game in the series.
Let’s Go is the first pair of games to allow you to see wild Pokémon on the overworld, opening up the ability to more easily avoid fights you don’t want, and target those you do. Wild battles are out too, replaced with a Safari Park-style catching minigame which is heavily inspired by motion controls – although they are optional. Let’s Go is another refreshing entry in the series, and just might be the best way to revisit Kanto today, especially if you lack the nostalgia necessary to carry the original games.
Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, & Emerald
The third generation was incredibly strong. Wishing to set things apart from earlier games in the series, Ruby & Sapphire doesn’t feature any older Pokémon by default, instead being filled with an all-new cast, in a new region, with no connections to earlier generations other than a few off-hand mentions by NPCs. The region might have too much water (it really does, okay?), but the story of Groudon and Kyogre’s battle felt like the most epic in the series so far, and Emerald really brought it to life, as far as GBA games go.
Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green
As the first remakes in the franchise, they lack a little of the charm and care that the later generations would have. Things like the Sevi Isles are a cool new addition, but it doesn't feel particularly special thanks to a more recent Gen 1 remake that surpassed it.
Pokémon Sword & Shield
This Pokémon generation feels like one of the least inspired. Yes, there are eight gym leaders, but there are barely even eight towns to explore. Instead, the focus has been placed on the new Wild Areas – large, open world-style areas where you’re given freedom over the camera and you can hunt Pokémon.
For collectors, this is a great move, but anyone looking for a traditional RPG story will be left out in the cold by Sword & Shield. The two DLC expansions, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, only double down on the Wild Area focus.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
Where the other remakes in the franchise looked to expand the originals in some small way, BDSP does absolutely nothing. It's not surprising given these weren't developed entirely by Game Freak, but there's a lack of love in these remakes that the others have. The Grand Underground is the only attempt at something new, but its such a minor feature in the grand scheme of things that it's barely worth mentioning.
Pokémon X & Y
The first full-3D entries in the Pokémon series are good because they are 3D. Other than that, it’s not exactly a home run. The towns aren’t memorable, the graphics are rough when compared to most other 3DS games, and rollerblading around the game world is inspired and a fun use of the Circle Pad, but removing the ability to walk outside of a grid when not using them? Very silly. Unfortunately, Pokémon X & Y are the weakest Pokémon generation and must sit at the bottom of our list.