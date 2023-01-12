The best laptop games for low-spec PCs

Sure, PC gaming has a reputation of only being for those with massive battle stations worth thousands of dollars. But that couldn't be further from the truth. There are tons of fantastic laptop games out there, which require far less power to run.

Indie games especially won't melt your machine and offer some of the most exciting video game experiences at the moment.

So, lean back and enjoy the best laptop games to play in 2023.

Cult of the Lamb Laptop requirements: Memory: 4 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 560 Ti

CPU: Intel Core i3-3240

File Size: 4 GB Here's a game that lets you be a sacrificial lamb who also happens to be a cult leader. Head into its roguelite dungeons and make your way to a series of bosses in slick, punchy combat encounters, then head to your base and manage your cult. Clean up endless poop, indoctrinate animals, and offer your followers up to your gods. It's like Animal Crossing had an evil baby with Hades. And it's beautiful. Minecraft Laptop requirements: Memory: 2 GB

GPU: Intel HD 4000

CPU: Intel Core i3-3210

File Size: 1 GB There are plenty of survival games these days, but Minecraft is arguably responsible for popularizing them. Starting with nothing, you have to carve out a living for yourself in a landscape made of blocks, all while being hounded by undead creatures. At the start of the game, you're battling against the environment. By the end, you've molded it into your own kingdom. The only limit is your imagination. FTL: Faster Than Light Laptop requirements: Memory: 1 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 File Size: 175 MB Manage a starship as it escapes from a powerful fleet, assigning people to engines, weapons, medical bays, and more. From suffocating a boarding party by opening the airlock to taking out an enemy ship’s weapons systems with well-placed shots, FTL makes you feel like a master tactician… right up until you’re turned into space debris because of your hubris. You might never finish this notoriously difficult laptop game, but you’ll have a bunch of fun trying. Make it so! Wildermyth Laptop requirements: Memory: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: ATI FireMV 2260

ATI FireMV 2260 CPU: Intel Core i3-2340UE

File Size: 2 GB This indie RPG features beautiful graphics reminiscent of hand-drawn characters and maps from pen-and-paper RPGs and tells stories in the style of those same adventures. You'll have the choice between prefabricated storylines or procedurally generated maps, events and enemies. Assemble your adventuring party of warriors, hunters and mages, cleanse the lands of rogue monsters and create a legacy for yourself. One cool aspect of this is that legendary characters from previous adventures may reappear in your later games in new roles – for example, if the current story requires an old wizard to mentor your young warrior, a beloved character from an old campaign can be nominated for the role and you'll adventure alongside them for years to come. Stardew Valley Laptop requirements: Memory: 2 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File Size: 500 MB Grow crops, fish in the river, delve into dungeons and find a wife or husband among the local populace of Stardew Valley, a tiny town full of colorful characters. Very few games are as relaxing as this. In it, you inherit a farm and you're left to do whatever you want across the seasons and the years. Smash the rocks, chop the weeds, and build your own farming empire. RimWorld Laptop requirements: Memory: 4 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File Size: 500 MB If you found Dwarf Fortress a bit hard to get into (though we have some beginner tips for you that might change things), RimWorld is the game for you. It's very similar mechanically, but you have a whole planet to colonize. You can do some truly evil things in this game. Harvesting organs from prisoners and then eating the rest of the body, anyone? No? Okay. It's a proper simulation, despite its simple graphics, and it has so many features that there's no point in us even trying to jot them down. Into the Breach Laptop requirements: Memory: 1 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz

File Size: 400 MB Here's another flavor of strategy game for you. Into the Breach is a bit like chess, but with giant mechs and kaiju instead of the normal pieces, and the queen can uppercut weaker pieces through literal mountains. Disco Elysium Laptop requirements: Memory: 2 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 5450

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo Q6867

File Size: 20 GB Disco Elysium is a role-playing game, but you're not here to kill a god or challenge the hands of fate. You're here to solve a murder that's tied up in a union dispute, but there's one problem: you don't remember who you are, where you are, or even where you left your shoe. Disco Elysium puts you inside your character's head in a way no other game ever has, with your entire journey narrated by your limbic system, lizard brain, and various other recesses of your body and mind. Gunpoint Laptop requirements: Memory: 1 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 510

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz

File Size: 700 MB Gunpoint is a bit of a misnomer because it's not really a shooting game – it's more about slapping people unconscious with doors or pouncing on them like a panther and jackhammering your fist into their face. Every single electronic in this game can be rewired to something else, allowing you to set devious traps to bypass the guards in each of the 2D stealth puzzles. Slay the Spire Laptop requirements: Memory: 4 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8300 GS

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz

File Size: 1 GB Even if your eyes glaze over when you hear the words "card game", you should give Slay the Spire a chance. As addictive as it is brutal, you're tasked with making your way to and beating a series of bosses while building out ever more powerful decks. What makes it so moreish is how new unlocks trickle in, from new cards to new items and even characters with entirely different playstyles. Papers, Please Laptop requirements: Memory: 2 GB

GPU: ATI FireGL T2-128

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.50GHz

File Size: 100 MB Your family is starving and you need to make money, but how much do you care about the plights of others? This morality game places you in the shoes of a border agent for a fictional Eastern Bloc country and tasks you with allowing – or barring – people entry. Check if their papers are in order, listen to their stories, and make your decisions. There will be consequences. Don't Starve Laptop requirements: Memory: 4 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 5450

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz

File Size: 500 MB Control a range of characters in a top-down world reminiscent of a Tim Burton cheese dream and learn to survive in this alien landscape. Giant cyclops birds, pigmen, overgrown spiders, hunger, and insanity are just some of the things you have to deal with. Once you die, it's right back to the start again. At least next time you'll know not to eat the red mushrooms. Hotline Miami Laptop requirements: Memory: 512 MB

GPU: ATI FireGL T2-128

CPU: Intel Atom Z515

File Size: 250 MB It's time for some top-down hyperviolence. Hotline Miami is a grubby VHS snuff movie of a game, where you smash heads, throw boiling water into faces, and gun people down. The fact you can also die in a single hit makes every encounter feel tense and every level almost like a puzzle where you have to find the most graceful, brutal, optimal route through, all backed by an unforgettable soundtrack. In a genius move, it also forces you to walk back through your carnage to exit each level, giving you some time to contemplate why, exactly, you just murdered a dozen men. Loop Hero Laptop requirements: Memory: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: AMD Radeon HD 4650

AMD Radeon HD 4650 CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6750

Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 File Size: 200 MB The apocalypse is complete. Well, almost. You're somehow still alive and have to try and reassemble reality in this roguelite deck-building adventure. Your hero, be they warrior, rogue, or necromancer will travel the same loop day in, day out, and automatically battle any monsters they encounter to gain XP and new gear, all the while collecting resources that can later be used to expand your camp – a little slip of the world you and your companions managed to stabilize. Whereas most other roguelites or roguelikes achieve replayability through random generation, Loop Hero gives you full control over how different you want each loop to be through a deck-building system. The cards represent terrain tiles and buildings, which spawn certain types of resources and enemies. If you want to play a loop where you mainly face spiders or vampires, you can construct your deck accordingly.

