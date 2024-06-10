June 2024 Ubisoft Forward announcements and trailers
The June 2024 Ubisoft Forward announcements were a bit lowkey compared to other Summer Game Fest reveals, but we do, at least, know a fair bit more Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows now. Expansions for most of Ubisoft’s games from 2023 are incoming soon, and there was a lovely little Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown surprise as well. Sands of Time was mostly absent, and Beyond Good and Evil 2 was definitely absent. Oh well, maybe next year, eh?
We’ve rounded up all the June 2024 Ubisoft Forward announcements and trailers below, with links to more coverage for Star Wars and Assassin’s Creed.
If you're after more new game announcements, check out all the promising indie games shown off during Day of the Devs 2024.
Star Wars Outlaws gameplay trailer
Ubisoft kicked things off with Massive’s open-world Star Wars game, and we got a better look at what life as a scoundrel among the stars is like.
XDefiant Season 1
XDefiant’s first season is about to kick off, and it looks like there’s plenty in store for the multiplayer game.
Skull and Bones Season 2
Skull and Bones’ second season is already underway, but Ubisoft showed what’s coming to the pirate game again anyway.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown updates
The Lost Crown’s first story DLC, Mask of Darkness, launches in September 2024, and there’s a free update with some fresh goodness out soon as well.
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
The Sands of Time remake sure has had a troubled development lifecyle, and it ain’t done yet. Ubisoft now expects to launch The Sands of Time in 2026.
The Rogue Prince of Persia update
The Rogue Prince of Persia is getting a new temple in a free update, along with some additional bug fixes.
Anno 117: Pax Romana
The Anno strategy game series is going to Rome for the first time – and Albion. The classical history variant of Anno takes place during the great era of peace across Rome’s vast empire, and you can choose to kick things off in the British Isles or in the Roman heartland. Anno 117 launches in 2025.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora DLC expansion
Sky Breaker, Pandora’s first DLC expansion, is out in July 2024. Admittedly, it looks like just more Pandora, but if you enjoyed the base game, that’s probably not a bad thing.
The Crew Motorfest Year 2
The Crew Motorfest is getting a new island and, even better, a second Made in Japan playlist as part of its second year roadmap.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gameplay
Ubisoft closed the show out with a deep-dive into Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and it looks like a strong blend of the series’ past and present.
If that's not enough reveals for you, head over to our recap of the summer 2024 Xbox Games Showcase for over two dozen more updates.