Every Summer 2024 Xbox Games Showcase trailer and announcement
The summer 2024 Xbox Games Showcase had games. A lot of games. In fact, it had more first-party video games than we’ve seen seen on the platform since Microsoft launched it. I don’t know if that’s actually true, but the point is, it seems like Microsoft’s oft-mentioned pipeline has some juice in it after all, and most of them should, theoretically, be out before the end of 2025.
We’ve rounded up all the summer 2024 Xbox Games Showcase trailers and announcements below, from Doom and Stalker, to cozy mouse crafters and even Starfield DLC.
For all the optimism, though, it’s worth noting that Microsoft also just shut four highly regarded studios down even after they shipped successful, award-winning games, a sobering fact that makes it tough not to feel a little worried about some of the more experimental games shown off today.
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom is back, and by back we mean going back in time. iD Software is taking the shooty series into medieval history, and you can see for yourself in our Doom Dark Ages recap.
State of Decay 3
State of Decay 3 is back, with another cinematic trailer, not much gameplay, and no release date. Why break with tradition, I guess.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions trailer
We finally know who the Veilguard companions are. Granted, we know almost nothing about them, but it’s nice to see anyway. Head over to our Dragon Age Veilguard writeup to see for yourself.
Starfield Shattered Space trailer
Bethesda doesn’t have a release date for Starfield Shattered Space, but there’s a shiny new DLC trailer.
Fallout 76 update
If you’re looking for more Fallout after Amazon’s Fallout show, you’re in luck. Fallout 76 is getting more updates soon.
Expedition 33 trailer
A new turn-based RPG taking the spotlight at the Xbox showcase was not on our checklists. Expedition 33 looks brilliant, though, and FF16’s Ben Starr is even in it.
South of Midnight
My personal favorite trailer of the showcase was Compulsion’s South of Midnight. It’s a creative weaving of folklore and action, and you should definitely check it out.
World of Warcraft: The War Within release date
Blizzard briefly turned up with a dramatic World of Warcraft: The War Within release date trailer.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Solid Snake Eater trailer
Snake is finally back, over a year after Konami teased the MGS 3 remake, and while we’ll reserve judgment until launch, the project actually looks good so far.
New Sea of Thieves season
Sea of Thieves is entering new waters with yet another season, and this time, Rare promises you can be kinda bad.
Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
Soulslike this, Soulslike that, well what about a Souls-lite, with fluid movement, swift action, and no shortage of style? That’s what Flintlock promises. That and muskets.
Age of Mythology: Retold
It’s a remake you probably don’t need to see anything about to know you’ll play it, but it’s good to see anyway.
Perfect Dark reboot trailer
Crystal Dynamics finally had something to show for their Perfect Dark project, and it looks fantastic.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Blizzard sure does like torturing women in its Diablo trailers, and the Vessel of Hatred trailer is no different.
Fable reboot trailer
Another year, another Fable trailer. Playground Games is aiming for a 2025 release date, but for now, feast your eyes on some lovely in-game footage.
FragPunk trailer
FragPunk has the misfortune of debuting at the end of a weekend with several hero shooters, but it certainly looks like one of the more distinct among the lot.
Winter Burrow
“I wish I was a mouse building a cozy burrow.” Me too, and Winter Burrow promises that I can be, eventually.
Mixtape trailer
Mixtape’s logo isn’t a tape. It’s a CD. With that out of the way, Mixtape looks like a nifty slice-of-life game with mild Stranger Things and Life Is Strange vibes, which is a pretty good combo in my books.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 trailer
I deeply dislike flying, so I’m glad Flight Simulator 2024 will let me soar above the clouds and into distant lands without having to actually do it.
ESO trailer featuring Pat Benatar
Pat Benatar would love ESO. I don’t know if that’s true, but it didn’t stop ZeniMax from licensing her hit 80s “We Belong” for this year’s expansion trailer.
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
Deck Nine is back with a new Life Is Strange and an old companion. And a dead one. LiS is entering murder mystery territory this time.
Mecha Break
Mecha Break is coming to Xbox, with a console beta planned for later this summer.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer
We still have very little idea what the Indy game will play like, but the latest trailer does a fantastic job capturing the film series’ tone.
Wuchang Fallen Feathers
Wuchang has the same disadvantage as FragPunk, but despite the abundance of grim sword games in the near future, it still looks fun.
Avowed story trailer
Finally, a vague idea of what Obsidian’s upcoming RPG is about!
Atomfall
You’d be forgiven for thinking this was a Fallout spinoff at first glance. I still don’t know exactly what’s going on, but hey, it looks neat.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gameplay
Ubisoft couldn’t wait until its own event to show off some Shadows gameplay, and I’m kind of glad for that. It looks like the structural shake-up Assassin’s Creed needed since Odyssey.
Stalker 2 trailer
Stalker 2 is almost here, and you can get a glimpse at some gameplay in its latest trailer.
New Xbox Series X|S variations
What if your Series S actually had room to download more than three games? Or if your Series X had green sparkles and cost $100 more than usual? If that describes your innermost wish, Microsoft has some new consoles for you.
Gears of War: E-Day
Yes, Microsoft announced a game called E-Day just days after D-Day, which is tacky. Anyway,Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel that explores the brotheroodly camaraderie between Dom and Marcus, though there’s no release date yet.
If you're after more new game announcements, check out our Summer Game Fest roundup and all the games shown off during Day of the Devs2024.