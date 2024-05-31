May 2024 PlayStation State of Play: Every trailer and announcement
The May 2024 State of Play brought with it plenty of new PS5 game announcements, fresh trailers, and a long-rumored return for an adorable video game mascot. Quite a few of the games shown off during the State of Play still have no release date, which tends to be the case with Sony’s presentations, but even with a sparse summer slate ahead, it looks like there’s plenty to look forward to come fall 2024.
We’ve listed every State of Play announcement from the May 2024 showcase below, with trailers and links to more coverage.
Concord release date trailer
We knew about Concord before and we know a lot more about it now. Despite the cinematic trailer pointing to a single-player adventure, Concord is actually a 5v5 multiplayer game that looks a bit like Overwatch with aliens and space hero superhowers.
Concord launches Aug. 23, 2024, for PS5 and PC.
God of War Ragnarok on PC
God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC at last! Which is kind of unsurprising given Sony's pattern of porting first-party games to PC. Check out our full God of War PC port announcement to see what features it launches with.
Dynasty Warriors Origins announcement trailer
There’s a new Dynasty Warriors in town – well, there will be in 2025 – and it’s called Dynasty Warriors Origins. It looks a lot like, well, Dynasty Warriors. There’s plenty of over-the-top action, hordes of enemies flying around – all the good stuff.
Infinity Nikki announcement
If you like cats, running around in nature, dressing up, and then finding even more clothes to dress up and run around in nature in, then you'll probably love Infinity Nikki. It's a console adaptation of the popular gacha dress-up game franchise, and it's coming to PS5. Look out for beta testing to start in Q3 2024.
Ballad of Antara
Ballad of Antara is a new high fantasy action-RPG from Infold Games – the makers of Infinity Nikki – that looks like Elden Ring definitely inspired it. It’s a free-to-play game planned for launch sometime in 2025.
Where Winds Meet trailer
Where Winds Meet is another action RPG and one we've known about for a while. It draws on Chinese folklore and features some intense - if slightly Soulslike - action scenes, and it looks promising. There's still no release date for it, though.
Skydance's Behemoth
Skydance showed off their fantasy VR game Behemoth, and with its fierce melee and ranged combat and even fiercer gigantic enemies, it looks like one of the more ambitious VR games we've seen.
Alien Incursion
Alien Incursion exists, and it's another PS VR 2 game. That's about all Sony had to say on the matter.
Marvel Rivals gameplay trailer
Marvel Rivals, NetEase's answer to Overwatch 2, made an appearance as well, and we got to see it in action. It does look a lot like Overwatch, with heroes filling specific roles, team-based gameplay, and all that, but the abilities on show and distinct visual style do seem to give Rivals an identity of its own. You can tear up buildings, too, which is always fun.
Marvel Rivals is hosting a closed beta in July 2024, so keep an eye out for more details soon.
New Astro Bot game
Astro is getting a full-featured game of his own, and it looks adorable. Check out our Astro Bot game coverage for full details and the announcement trailer.
Path of Exile 2 PS5 trailer
Path of Exile 2 is coming to PS5, and it's got couch co-op, cross-play, and cross-progression.
Until Dawn PS5 remaster
Until Dawn is probably one of the strangest projects out there, since the original still holds up and isn't hard to find. Well, the remaster is still happening, and it's out sometime in fall 2024 on PS5 and PC.
Silent Hill 2 remake release date
It's been almost a year since Konami first announced the Silent Hill 2 remake, and there's a release date at last: Oct. 8, 2024.
Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay trailer
Capcom sailed in at the end of the showcase with a shiny new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, and it looks pretty darn good.