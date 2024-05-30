God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC in fall 2024
Sony Santa Monica and Jetpack Interactive are bringing God of War Ragnarok to PC, and the action game is coming sooner than you might think. God of War Ragnarok’s PC port launches on Sep. 19, 2024, for Steam and the Epic Games Store just a few weeks after the new Astro Bot game releases on PS5, and as you’ve probably come to expect from Sony’s PC ports, this one has a range of platform-exclusive features.
God of War Ragnarok on PC features uncapped framerates and 4K support, assuming you’ve got the monitor and the rig for it, and it supports upscaling tech to help you hit higher resolutions and better performance. You can expect DLSS 3.7, FSR 3.1, and XESS 1.3 support, and it supports widescreen, panoramic ultra widescreen (21:9), and super ultra-widescreen (32:9)
It also comes with the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC bundled in, which isn’t too surprising, considering the DLC is free on PS5.
If you pre-order God of War Ragnarok on either PC platform, you’ll get the Risen Snow Armor for Kratos and Risen Snow Tunic for Atreus, both of which Sony says will unlock as you make progress in the game.
There’s also a digital deluxe edition, which gets you:
- Full God of War Ragnarök game for PC
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
