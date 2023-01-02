Games to look forward to in 2023

It’s a sequel to Breath of the Wild. You don’t need to know any more, and we don’t need to elaborate.

We will anyway, because that’s the whole point of this list. Tears of the Kingdom is one of very few direct sequels to a 3D Zelda game, a list which contains basically just Majora’s Mask, one of the all-time greats of the series. It looks like we’ll be getting another banger, as Tears of the Kingdom seems to be taking everything we loved about Breath of the Wild and turning it up to 11. There’s new Sheikah Slate abilities, all-new locales, an entire sky space to explore, and Link has a robot arm. Why? Doesn’t matter, it’s more Breath of the Wild, and that’s all there is to it.