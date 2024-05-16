All FFXIV Dawntrail job changes
The big FFXIV Dawntrail job change live letter dropped several hours’ worth of information about class tweaks in the MMO game’s upcoming expansion, including big changes for some – Red Mage, for instance – and a small number of eyebrow-raising alterations as well. FFXIV producer Naoki Yoshida also went over the long-anticipated Dragoon and Astrologian reworks, though “rework” might be stretching it a little.
Unlike the summoner in Endwalker, the Dragoon and Astrologian reworks mainly consisted of some mechanics tweaks to give you more control over your abilities in battle. Yoshida said these changes don’t represent every alteration coming to roles and classes, so expect a few more changes when Dawntrail launches at the end of June 2024.
We’ve listed all the FFXIV Dawntrail job changes from the Live Letter below, including broader changes affecting roles.
- FFXIV Dawntrail Tank role changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Paladin changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Warrior changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Dark Knight changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Gunbreaker changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Damage role changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Monk changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Dragoon changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Ninja changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Samurai changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Reaper changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Bard changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Machinist changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Dancer changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail magical ranged damage role changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Black Mage changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Summoner changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Red Mage changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Healer role changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Astrologian changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail White Mage changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Scholar changes
- FFXIV Dawntrail Sage changes
FFXIV Dawntrail Tank role changes
First up is a small set of tank tweaks that should make it a little easier for high-level tanks to stay alive.
- Reprisal lasts 15 seconds longer when you’re level 90 or higher
- Rampart and other job-exclusive 30 percent mitigation abilities will get an upgrade once you reach level 90
FFXIV Dawntrail Paladin changes
- Atonement’s second and third executions are new actions with new animations, but their inputs remain the same. Atonement automatically changes to these actions
- Paladins are getting a new action that you can use after Blade of Valor
- Goring Blade only becomes available if Fight or Flight is active
FFXIV Dawntrail Warrior changes
- Warriors get a new action you can use after three uses of Fell Cleave OR Decimate while Inner Release is active
- There’s also a new action you can use after executing Primal Release
FFXIV Dawntrail Dark Knight changes
- Blood Weapon will upgrade to Delirium, and Delirium will gain Blood Weapon’s effects. The idea is to reduce the number of inputs during the Dark Knight’s damage burst phase in Dawntrail and then strengthen individuality for FFXIV 8.0
- Dark Knights will also have a new action to use after Living Shadow
- Living Shadow no longer costs Black Blood
FFXIV Dawntrail Gunbreaker changes
Gunbreakers are getting a new three-step combo to use after Bloodfest, and it costs no cartridge charges
There’s also a new action called Lionheart for use after Fated Circle, drawing on one of Squall’s limit breaks from Final Fantasy 8.
- Sonic Break can only be executed when No Mercy is active
FFXIV Dawntrail Damage role changes
Damage roles get two small, but pretty helpful changes in the 90s level range. Second Wind will heal more, and Feint lasts 15 seconds. These effects will also apply to ranged damage classes.
While these changes do theoretically make some jobs easier to play, they don't really change our stance on the best FFXIV jobs to start withFFXIO. If you're new to the game, Rogue/Ninja, Arcanist/Summoner - at least until you finish A Realm Reborn - and Gladiator/Paladin are still strong choices.
FFXIV Dawntrail Monk changes
Monk has a few important alterations that Yoshida said should remove some of the job’s clunkiness without changing how it plays.
- Combos are replacing buffs. “Basic combo mechanics will no longer center around maintaining a buff or damage over time. Instead, performing actions in a certain order will increase the next action's potency.”
Yoshida says the job will still “feel” the same, but there should be less uncertainty about what to do next if your rotation gets interrupted
- The job’s UI will introduce additional elements to help streamline rotations
- All Chakra will enhance potency when Six-Sided Star is active
- Can accumulate up to 10 Chakra while Brotherhood is active
FFXIV Dawntrail Dragoon changes
- New single-target action Drakesbane replaces the single-target combo’s fifth move. Drakesbane is a non-directional skill, and the input stays the same, since Wheeling Thrust and Fang and Claw will automatically change to Drakesbane.
- Life of the Dragon activates without filling up the Dragon Gauge, so you can hit harder, faster
- Some actions will be removed or changed to reduce the number of inputs required during damage burst phases. Square Enix didn’t say which ones
- A new movement ability will replace Spineshatter Dive
FFXIV Dawntrail Ninja changes
Huton’s effects will become job traits and remain permanently active, instead of being a 1-minute status activated through a ninjutsu combo
- The Huton mudra combo will result in an attack that deals AoE damage and grants the Hidden effect without using the Hidden skill
- Actions that extended Huton’s effect before will have other adjustments made to them, but Yoshida didn’t elaborate any further.
FFXIV Dawntrail Samurai changes
- You can cast Tsubame-gaeshi after Meikyo Shisui to help simplify recast management
- Hakaza, Tenka Goken, and Midare Setsugekka are getting upgraded into new actions, but that’s all the detail we have on it for now
- A new trait will reduce recasts for Hissatsu Guren and Senei
- In addition to more new actions, unspecified “adjustments” will help make samurai more comfortable to play
FFXIV Dawntrail Reaper changes
- Plentiful Harvest will let you use Enshroud, instead of filling the Shroud Gauge by 50
- A new action you can use while Enshrouded is active will show up
FFXIV Dawntrail Bard changes
- Mage's Ballad, Army's Paeon, and the Wanderer's Minuet will provide buffs, but do no damage
- Pitch Perfect will deal AoE damage
- Straight Shot Ready and Shadow Bite Ready are getting merged
FFXIV Dawntrail Machinist changes
- Machinists are getting a new trait that builds Drill charges
- Barrel Stabilizer won’t increase the Heat Gauge by 50 anymore, but it will let you cast Hypercharge
FFXIV Dawntrail Dancer changes
- Dancers will have a new action they can use after Flourish
- There’s also a new action usable after Technical Finish, and it uses Esprit
FFXIV Dawntrail magical ranged damage role changes
Addle will last for 15 seconds once you hit level 90, instead of the usual 10, and Swiftcast’s cooldown timer drops to 40 seconds.
If you're keen to see how your current magic wielder looks in Dawntrail's graphics update, Yoshida also said the revamped Dawntrail benchmark should be ready around May 30, 2024.
FFXIV Dawntrail Black Mage changes
- Black Mages get a new action that places Ley Lines under them
- They’ll also get “various adjustments” to improve their playstyle, including having MP restored when ice spells land, instead of it automatically happening while Umbral Ice is active
FFXIV Dawntrail Summoner changes
If you were hoping for some more complexity with the Summoner, well, don’t.
- Summoners can call on Solar Bahamut, a summon similar to Phoenix and Bahamut
- They’ll also get a new action to use after Searing Light
FFXIV Dawntrail Red Mage changes
- Rather than increasing the Black and White magic gauges by 50, Manafication will let you use enchanted swordplay actions without cost
- The AoE combo beginning with Enchanted Moulinet will consume 50 Black and White mana
- Embolden will have an attack ability as a follow-up
FFXIV Dawntrail Healer role changes
The Healer role isn’t changing much. It just gets the same Swiftcast buff as magical DPS classes, where the skill cooldown timer drops to 40 seconds once you reach level 90.
FFXIV Dawntrail Astrologian changes
The Astrologian rework removes the random nature of their card pulls.
- Drawing cards will simultaneously draw offensive, defensive, and curative cards
- Four cards will appear at once, and you have 60 seconds to choose which ones you want to play
- Astrosigns are gone, and with them goes Astrodynes as well
- A new trait will show up that increases Essential Dignity stacks
FFXIV Dawntrail White Mage changes
- White Mages get a gap closing skill (at last)
- They also have a new AoE attack they can use up to three times after Presence of Mind
- A new trait will increase Tetragrammaton stacks
FFXIV Dawntrail Scholar changes
- Scholars gain the new action Seraphism, which changes their appearance and improves healing magic
- They also get a new AoE attack to use after Chain Stratagem
- And a trait to reduce the recast of Recitation
FFXIV Dawntrail Sage changes
- Eukrasia will enhance Dyskrasia II to Eukrasian Dyskrasia. Eukrasian Dyskrasia is an AoE attack that deals damage over time to enemies it hits
- Sages gain a new buff ability that heals party members when the caster uses a spell
- They also gain a new trait that shortens the time to cast Soteria for Kardion
FFXIV Dawntrail launches July 2, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you're just getting started from level one, check out our FFXIV beginner's guide for some handy tips.