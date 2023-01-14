Be the last one standing in these brilliant battle royales

Best Battle Royale games that will test your skills
The gaming world was seemingly caught off guard in 2017 when the battle royale genre suddenly became an unstoppable juggernaut that dominated discussions of the time. Ever since then, it’s been one of the landmark genres of modern gaming, with just about every developer under the sun trying to get their own version of Fortnite on shelves.
In hindsight, it shouldn’t have been that much of a shock though. The basic concept is so much fun that battle royales were bound to blow up as soon as technology met the requirements to have 100 people on a massive map at once. It’s a very simple but really fun gameplay loop to throw yourself into a map with an overwhelming number of opponents with nothing but your wits to help you be the last person standing.
The genre has had a long time to develop and expand now, so we’re picking out the best battle royale games to play in 2023.
Hunt: Showdown
This battle royale sees just 12 players take to the bayous of New Orleans. It may not sound like much, but the goal here isn’t always to kill your opponents. Instead, you need to explore the map and look for clues that will help you track down a terrifying monster who lurks on the map. Your job is to kill that monster, get the loot from them and get out. Alternatively, you could let everyone else do the hard work and then ambush them as they try to escape, but what dirty tactics you employ is none of our business.
Rumbleverse
The new kid on the block, relatively speaking, Rumbleverse is a game with all the visual pop and style of something like Fortnite but takes it in a bit of a whackier direction. There are no guns in Rumbleverse – if you want to win, you’ll need to get up close and personal with your opponents. It’s melee combat only in this arena, so break out the knuckle dusters and start training.
Minecraft Hunger Games
You can’t talk about battle royales without talking about one of the game modes that helped innovate and popularize the genre. While modded DayZ servers were doing similar things around this time, it’s the Minecraft Survival Games servers that made the desire for a game like this clear. While there are more complex Minecraft PvP modes out there now, this is still good for a classic game every now and then.
Totally Accurate Battlegrounds
While this is never going to be a world-breaking competitive game, this is good for a laugh every now and then. If you’re a complete novice to battle royales, then this may be a good starting point, since it plays a little fast and loose with the rules, not applying much pressure. Similarly, if you’re a battle royale veteran, then you should be able to appreciate the little twists on the genre that make this game fun for a few sessions.
PUBG Battlegrounds
Aside from the fact that the name change now means the game is called “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Battlegrounds”, PUBG is still going strong all these years later. Sprouting from a DayZ mod that helped kickstart the genre, PUBG was the first battle royale game to reach the amazing heights the genre has been experiencing for the past five years. It digs into the realism of gunplay a little more than most battle royales, so it continues to be a favorite for many.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Switching gears completely, Fall Guys isn’t about beating your opponents directly, but aiming to be the last bean standing through a series of Takeshi’s Castle-style obstacle courses and games. There’s a huge variety of stages in the game now compared to when it launched, and it went free-to-play last year, so there’s no reason not to give it a go.
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty getting in on the battle royale action was only a matter of time, and no one was surprised when Warzone released – almost immediately becoming one of the kings of the genre. It had all of the features people had come to expect from battle royale but added that nice layer of CoD polish. It expanded the number of players in a match, gave us more complex maps, and surprisingly intricate gunplay.
Fortnite
If this list were based purely on money made, then Fortnite would be the top without question. If you’re someone who turns up your nose as it thought, we’d seriously recommend you reconsider. While it is more cartoony than other battle royales that allow for some seriously enjoyable mechanics. Don’t you want to see what happens when someone throws a Lightsaber to block a Kamehameha? Fortnite will let you find out the answer.
Tetris 99
Tetris is a brilliant game, on this, we simply must all agree. Tetris 99 takes this great game and throws you into an arena full of people all playing it against you. Stacking up rows and getting combos will send lines to your opponents and fill up their screens faster, making the final moments of any match far more intense than anything Fortnite could produce.
Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a favorite for many because of how much it ups the pace on battle royales. One of the people’s biggest complaints about the genre is how long stretches of the game can pass by without much happening, but Apex Legends uses smaller maps, greater movement options, and fast-paced gunplay to ensure the action never stops. It also mixes in elements of character shooters like Overwatch, with different legends having different ability sets and utility in matches, giving a lot of variety.
It’s perhaps a less “pure” battle royale experience, but it feels like the total package and the peak of what the genre currently offers.