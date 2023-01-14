Be the last one standing in these brilliant battle royales

The gaming world was seemingly caught off guard in 2017 when the battle royale genre suddenly became an unstoppable juggernaut that dominated discussions of the time. Ever since then, it’s been one of the landmark genres of modern gaming, with just about every developer under the sun trying to get their own version of Fortnite on shelves.

In hindsight, it shouldn’t have been that much of a shock though. The basic concept is so much fun that battle royales were bound to blow up as soon as technology met the requirements to have 100 people on a massive map at once. It’s a very simple but really fun gameplay loop to throw yourself into a map with an overwhelming number of opponents with nothing but your wits to help you be the last person standing.

The genre has had a long time to develop and expand now, so we’re picking out the best battle royale games to play in 2023.