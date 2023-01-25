The best fishing minigames right now

For some, they’re the main reason to play the game, and for others, they’re simply a distraction once the main game gets a little too tiring. Either way, everyone loves a fishing minigame, and there are hundreds of them out there across a wide variety of games. Sure, there are plenty of games where the main game is all about fishing, but fishing is a little more special when it’s something you choose to do, not something you have to do.

We’ve scoured the depths of the ocean floor to fish up this list of eight of the best fishing minigames in gaming today.