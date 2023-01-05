Minecraft seeds - they are the key to keeping Minecraft feeling fresh, but sometimes you want to know what you're going to get. With these seeds for Minecraft, you'll be well on your way.

Starting a new world in Minecraft is exciting because you never know what you’re going to get. Unfortunately, this sometimes means the world you end up with is quite boring and lacking in anything to explore in the immediate area. A way to get around this is to enter a seed, as the community has found many seeds over the years that give you cool starting locations.

As Minecraft’s world generation algorithm is constantly changing and evolving, seeds from older versions of the game may not work anymore, so we’ve gathered seeds that work on the latest version.

If you want an extra way to spice up your game, then check out the best Minecraft mods to keep things interesting.

Minecraft seed: Winter Village

This Minecraft seed gives you a frozen lake and a little island base.

Seed: 105849523

Finding easy villages is one of the most common reasons people seek out Minecraft seeds. They’re nowhere near as rare as they used to be, but villages still give you a great starting boost thanks to ready-made homes, beds, and sometimes even weapons and armor. This one is a particularly special village though, as it’s right in the middle of a winter wonderland. It’s surrounded on all sides by an ice lake as well as hills covered in ice spikes, making it quite a scenic location.

Minecraft seed: Hollow Island

One of the weirdest seeds in Minecraft, here you can make your own evil lair.

Seed: 868565863016403259

Sometimes Minecraft’s generation system glitches out in weird ways and sometimes that creates terrain that’s strangely beautiful. Case in point, this hollow mountain sticking out of the ocean. If you were thinking of building any kind of hidden lair or magical island, this is the perfect place to start. The island has loads of room for stuff inside, and there’s even water pouring off the edge for an easy way up.

Minecraft seed: Taiga Mountain

Since Minecraft's world generation tool is called a seed, it makes sense that it would spawn a lot of trees.

Seed: -904660575148047233

A survival island is always a tantalizing prospect for Minecraft seeds. The idea of these seeds is that you spawn on a tiny island with limited resources and have to make do with what little you can gather. This mountainous island is a little bigger than you’d typically expect for a challenge like this, but it’s worth it for the bounty under the ground. At the back of the mountain, you’ll find an entrance to a massive lush cave biome, which should fulfill all your mining needs. Plus, if that wasn’t enough, there is an ocean monument on either side of the island.

Minecraft seed: Double Zombie Spawner

Build your own Minecraft XP farm with this special seed.

Seed: 4704061312216195685

It’s not always about what’s visible above ground, but what you can find under the surface. These classic dungeon spawners are quite rare to find in modern Minecraft, but this lucky seed has two merged together. Not only does this mean double the loot, but two spawners make it the perfect location for building an XP farm. You’ll have to do a bit of digging, but you can find the dungeon at coordinates x: 6, y: -3, z: -137.

Minecraft seed: Mountain Vista

Cor, look at the view on this Minecraft seed.

Seed: 3255581

The new terrain generation introduced in Minecraft 1.18 has made for some incredible sights, and this is just one of the best. This mountain range you’ll spawn near looks gorgeous from both the top and bottom. The possibilities are endless as to what to build on it. You could build a village on top of the mountain overlooking the world, or build in the valley, surrounded by mountains on almost all sides.

Minecraft seed: Lush Cave Sinkhole

You know you want to build a pirate ship right in the middle of this Minecraft sinkhole.

Seed: 340883181811974

Mountains are great, but what about the opposite? In this seed, you’ll spawn next to a massive hole in the ground with a big lake at the bottom. This is cool on its own, but it gets even cooler when you realize that at the bottom is a massive entrance to a lush cave biome. It’s a magical sight, and it’s sure to make your imagination run wild with building ideas.

Minecraft seed: Mushroom Island

There isn't mushroom for improvement in this Minecraft seed.

Seed: 3903589

Famous for being one of Minecraft’s rarest biomes, seeds containing an easily accessible mushroom island biome are very popular. This one has the island quite close to normal land, making it nice and easy to get regular resources like trees onto the island. Once you’ve spawned in this world cross the ocean to the east and you’ll find the island at coordinates x: 87, z: -255.

Minecraft seed: Ancient City Mineshaft

It's dark, but there's lots to see if you play on this seed.

Seed: 4189766944005904899

Ancient cities were added in Minecraft 1.19. These sprawling underground areas are full of cool loot but have the potential to summon the invincible Warden boss if you’re not careful. Similarly, mineshafts have been in Minecraft for ages, and let you explore a large chunk of the underground really easily, as long as you don’t run into a cave spider spawner. This seed has the two structures intersect at coordinates x: 189, y: -27, z: 179.

Minecraft seed: Allay Mansion

Build your very own Allay army with this Minecraft seed.

Seed: -702411727950161736

Allays are a cool mob that gathers whatever items you tell it to. They can be a bit difficult to get hold of though, as they only spawn in cages surrounding pillager outposts. By the same token, woodland mansions are big dungeons full of pillagers and cool loot, but they normally spawn tens of thousands of blocks away from the world spawn. This seed has the mansion virtually right next to your spawn point, and a cage containing Allays not so far away at coordinates x: 229, z: 476.

Minecraft seed: Mojang logo

The lake in the desert sand here is in the same shape as the Mojang logo.

Seed: -857198684668532829

You'd think Mojang would get enough promotion in Minecraft already, given that their logo is the first thing you see when you load up the game. However, load up this seed and head to coordinates x: -122, z:774 and you'll see a pair of small lakes in the desert sands that look remarkably similar to the Mojang logo. Perhaps there's some secret treasure under the sand?

