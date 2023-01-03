Vanilla Minecraft is boundless, to a point. While you can build anything you dream of, you’re still constrained by the features programmed into the game. Official updates usually add lots of great new content, but there’s only one or two of those a year. Thankfully, you can look to the many talented developers in the community, as the sea of Minecraft mods is truly endless.

Whether you’re looking for small quality-of-life improvements, new machines to build, or even whole new dimensions, you can find a mod that will suit your needs. We’ve dived into the modding scene and picked out the best Minecraft mods that will have you playing like it was a whole new game.

If you want some interesting worlds for trying out these mods then check out the best Minecraft seeds for something cool.