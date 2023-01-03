Minecraft mods: the best mods to transform your game
Vanilla Minecraft is boundless, to a point. While you can build anything you dream of, you’re still constrained by the features programmed into the game. Official updates usually add lots of great new content, but there’s only one or two of those a year. Thankfully, you can look to the many talented developers in the community, as the sea of Minecraft mods is truly endless.
Whether you’re looking for small quality-of-life improvements, new machines to build, or even whole new dimensions, you can find a mod that will suit your needs. We’ve dived into the modding scene and picked out the best Minecraft mods that will have you playing like it was a whole new game.
Just Enough Items
If you’re going to get into modding, then there are a selection of mods that are must-haves to make your life easier. Optifine is a famous one that gives you loads of optimization options, helping your game run smoother on low-spec PCs. However, Just Enough Items is far more important, as it gives you an easy overview of the likely hundreds of new blocks and items all of your mods have added. Not only that, but it lets you view the crafting recipes and uses for everything – it’s an essential tool.
Pixelmon Generations
So you like Minecraft, but you also like Pokémon, what if the two could somehow intersect? If this idea appeals to you, then install Pixelmon Generations immediately. This adds the entire Pokédex into Minecraft where you can craft Pokéballs, catch Pokémon, challenge gyms and do much more. Plus, the team behind it is dedicated to regularly updating the mod, so whenever a new Pokémon generation drops, you can be sure they’ll be added quickly.
Pam’s HarvestCraft
Minecraft’s hunger system is pretty basic, and managing it is easy. Pam’s HarvestCraft overhauls this and encourages you to produce proper meals rather than carrying 64 lumps of steak everywhere you go. Most of the vanilla foods have had their values changed and you can now see for how long each food item will prevent your hunger from dropping.
Vault Hunters
Exploring and looting caves and dungeons in Minecraft is pretty dull. Even the invincible Warden boss stops being scary once you learn how to handle it. If you want a much more thrilling adventure, then Vault Hunters will keep you going for ages. This ramps up the default difficulty of the game and allows you to enter procedurally generated dungeons with rare loot, swarms of enemies, and difficult bosses. It has that “one more run” quality that all good roguelikes have, and will put even the most skilled fighters to the test.
GalactiCraft
Being able to go to space improves any game, and this mod has been letting players do that for years. Advanced Rocketry is a bit more in-depth with the rocket building, but if you just want to explore other worlds then GalactiCraft is your best bet. Explore strange new worlds, meet and trade with alien villagers, and establish an intergalactic empire made of lovely blocks.
Project E
A reboot of the classic Equivalent Exchange mods, Project E lets you live out a power fantasy of being able to generate diamonds from thin air. It’snails the sense of progression as you turn your first few diamonds into a Philosopher’s Stone which you can then use to slowly grow your empire until you’re flying around kitted out with Red Matter as a virtual God of your world.
MrCrayfish Furniture
Maybe you’re not interested in conquering the stars or becoming all-powerful, maybe you just want to be able to craft a chair. This mod adds just about every kind of furniture you might find in your average home. Chairs, tables, ovens, TVs, and even an assortment of garden furniture. It’ll help you make your house feel like home, rather than having to build makeshift imitations with other blocks.
Quark
Quark isn’t the flashiest mod, but it’s the one that’ll make the most improvements to your game. This adds a bunch of features that most people say should’ve been added to the vanilla game years ago. New stone types, biomes, and automation features dull stuff like animal breeding are just a few of the great things implemented. This is one you’ll never want to play without once you’ve tried it.
Twilight Forest
Twilight Forest is one of the few mods from the early days of Minecraft modding that still has a team actively working on it, so it’s no wonder it’s grown into one of the best and most expansive mods of all time. Bosses, ores, wood, biomes, dungeons, you name it, Twilight Forest has it. If you want the kind of mod you can explore forever, this is the one you need to install.
Biomes O’ Plenty
A lot of updates have been made recently to make vanilla Minecraft worlds more interesting, but Biomes O’ Plenty still takes it that step further. Just about every type of terrain you can think of, real or fictional, is represented in this mod with loads of new flora and fauna to go in them. There is perhaps no single mod that will dramatically change your world as much as this one.
Applied Energistics 2
Big words in a mod title can only mean one thing, complex machines. If you’ve ever seen a computer storage system in Minecraft, then this is likely the mod it was from. Using a mixture of technology, botany, and even a little alchemy, Applied Energistics will mean you never have to use chests again. Instead, you can turn all your blocks and items into data all stored on a central server and accessible from anywhere. It’s what we imagine the world will be like when we finally reach 9G wireless connections.
Create
While lots of mods add new technology, most of those consist of placing down a single block that will do all the work for you. Create is a little more chaotic, but a lot cooler. Rather than a single block, every machine is a massive series of cogs, wheels, conveyors, pipes, and so much more. You can even make full-sized train networks that perform all sorts of different jobs. If you’ve ever wanted to make a Steampunk world with factories producing wonders big and small, this is the perfect mod for you.