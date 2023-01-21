New games? Who needs them? They’re expensive, and they’re honestly more often disappointing than not. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on the latest release that might turn out to be rubbish, why not jump in with a guaranteed stone-cold classic?

Retro games are amazing, and in the modern day we’re lucky enough to have access to most of them at our fingertips, and in this guide we’re breaking down the titles you can access and start playing right now – on modern hardware, without any question of legality.

If you want to play a classic retro game, you should pick one from our list of the best old games you can play right now.