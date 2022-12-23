Every Sonic the Hedgehog game ranked from best to worst

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most mixed video game series ever to exist. Some of its games helped define a generation and are held up as all-time greats, while others are the pits of human misery and should never have seen the light of day. Where series like The Legend of Zelda have their worst games simply forgotten by history, Sonic’s biggest failures are still being laughed at to this very day.

Today we’re going to be going through the full spectrum, ranking every Sonic game from best to worst. We’re only going to be looking at platformers on home or handheld consoles though. While I would love to talk about Sonic Chronicles, doing so would open me up to including all the Mario & Sonic Olympics games, and that’s not something I’m willing to put myself through.

Still, before we dive into the depths of despair, we get to start off by talking about the best Sonic games.