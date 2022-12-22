Every Zelda game ranked from best to worst

Best Zelda games ranked: every Legend of Zelda game ranked from best to worst
The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved and revered game franchises of all time, as proven by the constant thirst for more news on next year’s Breath of the Wild sequel, Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a franchise with more than 20 mainline games – depending on which you’re counting – and unfortunately, not all of them are made equal.
Some of these games are not particularly good, at least not when compared to the upper ranks of this list. While the best Zelda games are considered to be the best games of all time, the worst Zelda games are often entirely forgotten. In this list we’re ranking almost every Zelda game, from the very best, to the very worst. No, we’re not including Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland.
Read on for our full ranking of every Zelda game from best to worst.
Breath of the Wild
This is probably going to be the most divisive entry on this list. Breath of the Wild’s non-linear approach to open worlds tends to upset players that are more than happy to follow waypoint and be guided around the world by the minimap, but if you remove all waypoints and icons save for the ones you place with your Shiekah Slate, it’s a completely unique game, driven solely by your curiosity.
The story is disjointed thanks to that non-linear approach, but the journey across the world is one you forge for yourself. You choose your direction, your target, the fights you want to engage in and the ones you’re better off sneaking your way past, when to take down the final boss – everything. It’s a game with an unprecedented amount of freedom, and if you’re eager to have the reins taken off, this is one of the best games ever made.
Majora’s Mask
Possibly the darkest Zelda game, Majora’s Mask centers on the land of Termina, with Clock Town at the center. The moon is falling, and everybody decides they’re better off ignoring it. Sound familiar? Don’t think about it too much. Luckily Clock Town has Link present, and he’ll be able to save the world by retrieving the stolen Majora’s Mask from Skull Kid.
The game is essentially a grand reuse of assets from Ocarina of Time, but the characters and world are given a truly fresh feel, and the falling moon gives the game a strict time schedule – characters will attend workplaces and go to bed at set times, also giving you access to new quests and masks as you learn how the world of Termina links together. Immensely satisfying, and impossible to forget.
Ocarina of Time
Another Zelda game once considered to be the greatest game of all time? That’s right. Ocarina of Time did for action adventure games what Super Mario 64 did for 3D games as a whole. You know how you can lock onto an enemy and strafe around them in, like, almost every action game? Ocarina of Time invented that.
This is, essentially, just a 3D reimagining of the template that was laid down by the SNES classic A Link to the Past, but that 3D transformation truly changes everything, and made Ocarina of Time feel like a revelation for the medium as a whole.
The Wind Waker
Unfortunately, The Wind Waker doesn’t have particularly great dungeon design. In most Zelda dungeons they’re designed to effortlessly funnel you through a labyrinth. Wind Waker’s dungeons are a messy, confusing maze where you simply have to go down every path to figure out the way forward.
But it’s gorgeous. Absolutely stunning, with a boat mechanic that makes you feel like you’re on a truly grand adventure with seemingly limitless possibilities. Once you explore the Great Sea you’ll realise most of the islands out there don’t hold anything particularly interesting, but that journey feels so grand and mysterious that it’s impossible to put down. Not a perfect Zelda game, but the world and visual style have cemented “Toon Link” and his pals in the hearts of fans everywhere.
Twilight Princess
Technically a better game than Wind Waker, if we want to get into the nitty gritty of things, but the “realistic” Zelda game ended up blurring into all of the others over time. For a while, Twilight Princess’ version of Link was the default – he just represented Zelda games in the likes of Super Smash Bros. Unlike Toon Link’s distinct aesthetic, Twilight Princess’ Link, and the game as a whole, is written off as just being the generic Zelda game.
True to an extent, sure, but Twilight Princess deserves better. It offers a hugely expanded Hyrule, some excellent characters, and the dungeon design? At times some of the best in the series – exploring an icy mansion in order to craft a delicious soup is excellent, as is using turning staircases to funnel water through an area. A “generic” and brilliant 3D Zelda game.
Link’s Awakening
Whether it’s the Game Boy original or Nintendo Switch remake, Link’s Awakening is the best 2D Zelda game. It’s short and sweet, but the visuals were surprisingly fantastic for the Game Boy era, and the toy-like recreation on Nintendo Switch is simply gorgeous.
Inspired by the likes of Twin Peaks, Koholint Island has a memorable and eccentric cast of characters, and by the end of the game you’ll have the layout of the island cemented in your memory.
Skyward Sword
Now hold on: Skyward Sword is good, actually, as proven by Skyward Sword HD. Yes, the motion controls can be a bit awkward even at the best of times. Unfortunately, whether you’re using the original Wii control or modern JoyCon controls, using motion controls requires a learning curve. But if you go out of your way to adjust to that learning curve, you’ll have a wonderful time.
Some of the best dungeon design in the series? You better believe it. Great enemy encounters? Absolutely. Cool as hell bosses? Damn right. Skyward Sword has a lot going for it. Those things just aren’t necessarily motion controls or a nice overworld to explore.
A Link to the Past
Is this too low on the list? A Link to the Past is a huge adventure for a SNES game, with two versions of Hyrule available to explore – and it takes long enough just to explore the one. Ganon is back, moblins are thriving in Hyrule, and Zelda is in trouble. It’s up to a sleepy Link to wake up and save the day.
As mentioned before, this is where the Zelda series truly began. Towns to visit, dungeons to explore, a story to follow – this is the game that established the formula going forward, and the likes of Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess just iterate on that formula. This template still lives on today because of how amazing the original game was all those years ago.
Minish Cap
Capcom really knocked it out of the park with this one. This game adapts Toon Link’s cutesy aesthetic into a top-down 2D game, and it’s beautifully fluid in motion. Before you know it enemies have invaded Hyrule and Link needs to craft a legendary sword in order to fight them off.
This also introduces Link to Ezlo, a talking hat that can grant Link the ability to shrink down to tiny sizes, able to enter miniature dungeons that have regular (or giant?) size enemies for you to cut down. A refreshing take on the series when it was needed most. I never want to see Kinstones again, though.
A Link Between Worlds
A direct sequel to A Link to the Past, just two decades later. A Link Between Worlds is set in roughly the same version of Hyrule as that game, but now in a top-down 3D style that can be played in full stereoscopic 3D at 60fps on Nintendo 3DS. Huge.
That fluid framerate makes stereoscopic 3D look better than ever, and really complements the top-down 3D style as buildings and statues pop out of the world that Link is wandering through. This also introduced a non-linear approach to the game, allowing players to rent essential items so that they can take on any dungeon that they want.
Oracle of Ages/Seasons
Another couple of Capcom entries in the Zelda series, these released late into the life of the Game Boy Color, and despite sharing an entry on this list, they’re actually very different games with entirely different dungeons, despite having a few other key similarities.
Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons are a great duo of Zelda games, though, should you play them both? How many bought both back in the day? Maybe it should’ve released as a single entry – not everything needs the Pokémon approach.
Spirit Tracks
Wait, hold on – Spirit Tracks is actually better than Phantom Hourglass. It seems like players were turned off by a few of Phantom Hourglass’ awkward quirks and ignored Spirit Tracks, but they shouldn’t have. Zelda is a ghost, and she accompanies you through the entire game, quipping away. This is the cheekiest that Zelda has ever been, and the dungeons in this game are genuinely excellent.
Trains? Well, trains are okay, certainly less interesting that sailing a boat, but Spirit Tracks is still a game that’s well worth your time. Plus, it’s set in the new Hyrule that Toon Link and Tetra found at the end of their journey, giving it some beautiful callbacks that’ll please Wind Waker fans.
Phantom Hourglass
That boat, though. Being able to draw a line on your map and have your boat follow it as you make your way to the next island? A minor stroke of genius. Phantom Hourglass might be a handheld entry, but it almost manages to capture the same sense of adventure as Wind Waker did years before. And yes, it’s a direct sequel.
Phantom Hourglass stumbles though. There’s a central dungeon with several floors that you’ll need to return to after each outside dungeon – and you’ll need to make your way through each floor every time you revisit. That’s not fun.
Cadence of Hyrule
This counts as a Zelda game, right? The full title of this game is Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda, but that’s a bit of a mouthful. Cadence of Hyrule is a Crypt of the Necrodancer game where you move and attack in time to the beat in order to do more damage. Of course, all of the music, enemies, and areas are Zelda-inspired.
It actually looks great. A beautifully recreated Hyrule once again taking inspiration from A Link to the Past, with Crypt of the Necrodancer mechanics that people adore. A solid and charming adventure.
Four Swords Adventures
Playing the original Four Swords is awkward, but playing Four Swords Adventures is… marginally easier. Instead of four carts, GBAs, and link cables, you just need one game, a Gamecube, and four GBAs and link cables. I said marginally easier, okay?
This was the first time a multiplayer Zelda game really worked, and hardly anyone played it because it was a Gamecube exclusive that required up to four GBAs. Four! You can play it solo, but it misses out on a lot of what makes it unique and interesting. When alone, this is a perfectly average game.
The Legend of Zelda
The original, the influential, the incredible. The Legend of Zelda just dropped you into a world and hoped you’d find the sword in the cave. There are eight dungeons to topple and a Triforce to recreate, but getting there is easier said than done, especially since you won’t have any in-game indicators of where to go or what to do.
If you’re going back to play this now, maybe pull up a PDF of the original manual, or have a map by your side so you can find your way through. Or, as kids in the ‘80s did, brute force your way through until you figure out the path you should take.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Breath of the Wild’s prequel game… isn’t. Clearly someone decided the origin story of Breath of the Wild ends in a manner which is a bit too dark, so instead we get this alt-universe take on the saga – and yes, it’s a bit disappointing. As if the frame rate you’ll be enduring while playing wasn’t bad enough already, especially if you deign to play in co-op.
But despite all of that, Age of Calamity is a great Dynasty Warriors/Musou spin off, and the Sheikah Slate abilities that allow you to counter tough foes make it a more demanding and fun experience.
Four Swords
This is only so low on the list because I decoupled it from A Link to the Past, which it was exclusively bundled with on the Game Boy Advance. Four Swords was the first earnest attempt at a multiplayer Zelda game, and allowed you to use link cables to play the game with up to four players at once.
It’s actually a very solid adventure, but difficult to actually play and enjoy because of the circumstances that you need to be under to get it started. Try getting four GBAs, four carts, link cables, and friends together in 2023. Good luck.
Link’s Crossbow Training
It’s actually good, okay? Link’s Crossbow Training is an incredibly basic shooting gallery, with only a handful of levels where you actually walk around, but it’s a very good shooting gallery. It takes areas from Twilight Princess and repurposes them as a lightgun style rollercoasters.
Link’s Crossbow Training exists purely to introduce people to the concept of the Wii Zapper – a simple plastic shell to turn your Wii remote and Nunchuk combo into a lightgun. For that purpose it does more than its fair share, and if you can Platinum every level in this game, you’ll learn to appreciate it too.
Hyrule Warriors
Let’s be frank: this exists as a catalogue filler for the Wii U. It’s an unashamed fan service game, existing solely to bring together a variety of Zelda characters that you can play as. Yes, there is a story involving an evil witch that seems to have a crush on Hyrule Warriors’ version of Link, for some reason, but it can be ignored.
This should be considered the truly generic Zelda game, and while it’s good fun to run around and beat through enemies, it gets old long before the game actually wraps up. Hyrule Warriors, Legends, and Definitive Edition are all great action games, perfect for dumb fun, but shouldn’t be considered essential Zelda games.
The Adventure of Link
The true oddball of the Zelda series is actually the second. Instead of being a top-down adventure like most of the 2D entries, The Adventure of Link has a top-down overworld, similar to Final Fantasy, and then side-scrolling action and exploration sections. It’s an odd mix, to say the least.
This is the closest a Zelda game has ever come to being a true RPG experience instead of an action game, but even there it falls down at some key hurdles. If the 2D combat in this game were just a little better, it could’ve been the game that set the formula for the series. Imagine that.
Tri-Force Heroes
Tri-Force Heroes actually has some good ideas, but they’re just not utilized well. You can, at least, have your friends play the full game with you if they simply download a demo version, which makes multiplayer much easier. Still though, you’ll need three people and three Nintendo 3DS consoles.
Tri-Force Heroes is often forgotten about, and despite some great puzzle design, it’s easy to see why. This is far from the epic Zelda adventures we want, even if it’s a fun and unique take on the franchise.
The CDi games
These games are bad.