Every Zelda game ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved and revered game franchises of all time, as proven by the constant thirst for more news on next year’s Breath of the Wild sequel, Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a franchise with more than 20 mainline games – depending on which you’re counting – and unfortunately, not all of them are made equal.

Some of these games are not particularly good, at least not when compared to the upper ranks of this list. While the best Zelda games are considered to be the best games of all time, the worst Zelda games are often entirely forgotten. In this list we’re ranking almost every Zelda game, from the very best, to the very worst. No, we’re not including Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland.

Read on for our full ranking of every Zelda game from best to worst.