Five ways that engram focusing is changing in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Commander Zavala, played with inestimable poise by Lance Reddick, will gain the ability to focus Vanguard gear starting in Season 20, which is to say when Lightfall goes on sale. What this means in practice is that if you have previously unlocked a Vanguard weapon, you will be able to spend materials with Zavala chasing god rolls, rather than just having to run the activity repeatedly. (Although, we will probably still do that as well, won’t we?)

Similar to Gambit, Crucible and other ritual activities, Vanguard playlist activities will now reward “Vanguard Engrams”, stored with Zavala in the top right corner of his menu. During Season 20, players will be able to focus them directly into Vanguard armor (the Photosuede Set) or weapons (including Royal Entry, Empty Vessel and Prolonged Engagement). Focusing gear will cost one engram, 5,000 Glimmer, and 25 Legendary Shards per focus.

New Vanguard gear added in any given season will only be available as reward drops for that season, say Bungie, after which it will be added to the focusing pool. Bungie also says Zavala’s focusing options will expand further in future seasons. The goal seems to be to let players chase the weapons and rolls they want in their own time, which is a nice change for Guardians who can’t throw hundreds of hours into the game season after season.