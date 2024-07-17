EA Sports FC 25 price, editions and early access explained
EA has revealed FC 25 in its full glory. After its logo and information about its various editions were leaked earlier this month, we now have a good look at how this year’s entry will play. And yes, FC 25 is also coming to PS4 and Xbox One this year, so don’t expect a complete “next-gen” overhaul of the game’s visuals and mechanics.
We start with the cover stars, of course. EA Sports FC 25’s Standard Edition is graced by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. The game’s other variant, the Ultimate Edition, will have Bellingham, Aitana Bonmati, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Gianluigi Buffon looking like a cozy family.
Watch the official reveal trailer below.
EA Sports FC 25 price and editions
EA Sports FC 25 will be available in two editions:
- EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition - $69.99
- EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $99.99
Like previous years' editions, you can upgrade from a last-gen version of the game to the current-gen version for free with the Dual Entitlement system. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will get the following content:
- Cover Star Loan Player Item for 10 Matches
- Ambassador Loan Item for 10 Matches
- Clubs PlayStyles Slot
- 250000 Clubs Coins
- Player Career Personality Points
- 3 ICONs in Player Career
- Manager Career 5-Star Coach
- Manager Career 5-Star Youth Scout
Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 20, 2024 can use limited-time bonuses in both FC 24 and FC 25:
- 1 Untradeable historic player item (Greats of the Game Ultimate Team campaign) in FC 24
- 1 Untradeable Hero player item in FC 25
- Origin version from Early Access launch from Sep 20, upgraded to prime version from November 28, 2024
EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition will include the following pre-order bonus content:
- FC Points (3850 for Nintendo Switch, 4600 for all other platforms)
- 7-Day early access (Starting September 20)
- Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero Player Item (Starting September 20)
- Untradeable Ultimate Team Player Item for EA SPORTS FC 24 (sold separately, not available for Nintendo Switch)
- Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot
- Doubled Bonus Points in Rush
- Season 1 Ladder Progress
- Rush Rewards in Ultimate Team and Clubs
- Cover Star Loan Player Item for 10 Matches
- Ambassador Loan Item for 10 Matches
- Clubs PlayStyles Slot
- 250,000 Clubs Coins
- Player Career Personality Points
- 3 ICONs in Player Career
- Manager Career 5-Star Coach
- Manager Career 5-Star Youth Scout
Those subscribed to EA Play can get a 10-hour early access trial of the game from September 20, while also saving 10% on FC points. EA Play subscribers can also claim monthly Football Ultimate Team Draft Tokens and seasonal Club Rewards at no extra cost. Of course, those subscribed to EA Play Pro, the premium tier of the service, will be able to play EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition from September 20, 2024.
While we're still over two months away from the release of the game, you can check out our EA Sports FC 25 hands-on preview, where we dive into the most interesting additions to this year's entry. These include the new 5v5 mode called "Rush", and "FC IQ" which is the “most significant change to tactics in a decade” according to the developers. FC 25's progression system has also been revamped, providing one continuous season pass-like system across all of the game's modes.
Football fans can also check out EA Sports College Football 25, whose early access period is already live. Before you pick it up, you'll want to know all about College Football 25's price and editions.
EA Sports FC 25 releases on September 27, 2024, for all players on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.