EA Sports College Football 25 price, editions and early access explained
EA is catering to all NCAA Football fans later this week when it releases College Football 25. It’s been a long road for the game, and you’ll want to know what the right edition is for you before jumping in. Those who pre-order the game can play it early, but seeing as we’re still away from its release date on July 19, there’s plenty of time to weigh the pros and cons of each edition.
EA Sports College Football 25 price and editions
EA Sports College Football 25 will be available in two editions and one bundle:
- EA Sports College Football 25 Standard Edition - $69.99
- EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $99.99
- EA Sports College Football 25 MVP Bundle - $149.99
The Standard Edition of the game comes includes three Ultimate Team packs as pre-order incentives: Alma Mater, Cover Athlete, and Bring Glory Home. As previously revealed, EA Sports College Football 25 cover stars include Michigan runningback Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, and you can choose to play as one of them in the Ultimate Team mode.
The Deluxe Edition of the game includes everything above, along with the Ultimate Alumni Pack, three-day early access, and 4600 College Football points. However, the most expensive edition of the game packs a lot more punch.
The College Football MVP Bundle includes everything in the Deluxe Edtion and the following bonuses:
- Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack
- EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
- 4600 Madden Points
- Early Access Ultimate Team challenges
- AKA Player item
- Cover Athlete elite player item
- Bundle-exclusive elite player item
- Choice of 2 strategy items
- Superstar drip gear
- Legendary XP boost
For $149, the MVP bundle will speak to a lot of sports fans. While College Football 25 is new for many sports gamers, Madden NFL 25 is also adding some grand changes to the franchise. For starters, Madden NFL 25 will add deep customization to Franchise Mode with Team Builder, with its gameplay giving players “more control than ever before” according to production director Clint Oldenburg. It's worth noting though that the MVP bundle will only be available digitally.
Those subscribed to EA Play can also get in on early access starting today, while getting a 10% discount on digital pre-orders and even in-game College Football Ultimate Team Pack purchases. Like Xbox Game Pass perks, EA Play subscribers can claim a monthly Ultimate Team Pack at no extra cost.
For inside-football coverage of the game, check out GLHF's interview with EA and Travis Hunter about the game. Before you lock in your purchase, you'll want to know about the top EA Sports College Football 25 rankings and we've got you covered.
As shown in the College Football 25 gameplay trailer, the new entry includes new gameplay systems like CampusIQ, the Dynasty Mode, Road to the College Playoffs, commentary from Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, and much more.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.