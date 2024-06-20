Elden Ring: All Ruins Map locations, full Finger Ruin questline
Why is it always Finger Ruins? Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion is massive, and has questlines that are just as convoluted as the main game – if not even more so. Entire areas will be locked off to you if you don’t attentively explore caves and analyze paths forward on the map, and that can make the Finger Ruins questline you begin at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr very difficult.
This quest gives you a series of Ruins Maps, which lead to locations all over the world, and if you don’t know where to look, you might struggle to find exactly what it’s pointing out – especially as one step is particularly convoluted.
Most players are going to get stuck on solving Ruins Map 2nd, and if that’s you, make sure to read our full guide so you don’t miss an incredibly important step that you need to complete this quest.
Full Finger Ruins questline
Path to Bonny Village – Elden Ring SoTE
After completing Castle Enis you can find the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, and to the East you will find the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace.
Explore Moorth Ruins fully and you’ll uncover a tunnel that will lead to the Bonny Village Site of Grace. The Bonny Village has one incredibly important item to pick up before moving on.
O Mother emote location – Elden Ring SoTE
The O Mother emote is actually a key to a necessary area to complete this quest, so if you haven’t found it yet, you need it, even if it means backtracking.
From the Bonny Village Site of Grace, head East and hop over the ravine with the broken bridge. Do not cross the next bridge to the East, instead, head North past the village border to find an item on a headless statue. This is the O Mother emote.
Cathedral of Manus Metyr – Elden Ring SoTE
Cross the Eastern bridge and follow the path to find the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace, and then the Church District Highroad Site of Grace to the North of that. Take the Southwest path from this grace, and you’ll discover the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, with Count Ymir and Swordhand of Night Jolan inside.
Exhaust all of their dialogue and agree to help, and you’ll be given the first Ruins Map, which can be viewed in the inventory.
Ruins Map location – Elden Ring SoTE
The first ruins map will lead you to the Finger Ruins of Rhia to the South. To get here you must have access to the Cerulean Coast area, and then follow the Southeast beach until you find a giant coffin that you can climb to enter the Finger Ruins.
Head to the center of the Finger Ruins and use the bell. Once done, return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and once again exhaust the dialogue.
Ruins Map 2nd location – Elden Ring SoTE
Before heading to the next Finger Ruins, you can rest at a Site of Grace and re-enter the Cathedral to find Ymir missing, and even interact with his chair to access the basement.
The Ruins Map 2nd will lead you to The Hinterlands area. You will need to have found the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace. A statue of Marika can be found inside near this Site of Grace, and using the O Mother emote in front of it will open the path to The Hinterlands, where you can access the Finger Ruins of Dheo.
As with the last Finger Ruins, you must head to the center and interact with the hanging bell – just watch out for the spells that will be cast at you on the way. Once done, again return to the Cathedral and chat with Ymir.
Ruins Map 3rd location – Elden Ring SoTE
When you have Ruins Map 3rd in your possession, exhaust Count Ymir’s dialogue and rest at a Site of Grace to have him leave his chair. Go to the chair and interact with it to open the path that leads underneath the Cathedral, which is where the Finger Ruins of Miyr are. Head up to the hanging bell at the end and ring it to continue.
Time for combat – get ready for an entirely unique boss enemy that is found nowhere else in the game.
Count Ymir and Jolan ending – Elden Ring SoTE
Return to the Cathedral and approach Count Ymir’s chair once again. Jolan will attack, followed shortly after by Count Ymir. Jolan is a standard invasion fight, while Count Ymir is a full boss, though he has very little poise and overall health, so it should be simple.
Rest at the Site of Grace once again and return to where Jolan usually rests. Offer the Iris of Occulation to receive the Sword of Night, a powerful Dex Katana that inflicts Bleed damage.
