Elden Ring DLC: All Nameless Mausoleum locations
Elden Ring’s new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC includes four brand new Nameless Mausoleums, but these aren’t the same as the walking tortoise-like Mausoleums you find in the main game. These are each home to a nameless but powerful warrior, and after you defeat their spirit, you will earn their full gear set, including weapon and armor.
It’s not a bad deal at all, and that makes finding the four Nameless Mausoleums in the Land of Shadow important. For everything you need to find these four Nameless Mausoleums, just read through our guide below.
All Nameless Mausoleum locations
Western Nameless Mausoleum location – Elden Ring SoTE
The Western Nameless Mausoleum is the first one you’ll find on your journey, and it’s just North of the Gravesite Plains Site of Grace. Hug the West wall and you can’t miss it.
Here you’ll fight the Blackgaol Knight who will drop the Greatsword of Solitude and the Solitude armor set.
Southern Nameless Mausoleum location – Elden Ring SoTE
The Southern Nameless Mausoleum is actually on a small island which you can’t just run over to. Instead, start at the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace, and then hug the Western coastline and make your way South – you will find a small cave entrance leading to the Mausoleum on the island.
Here you’ll fight the Dancer of Ranah, who will drop the Dancing Blade of Ranah and the Dancer’s armor set. Could this tie into the main game’s Tanith?
Eastern Nameless Mausoleum location – Elden Ring SoTE
The Eastern Nameless Mausoleum is located beneath the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace, to the East of Bonny Village – but you can’t reach it from here. Instead, start at the Castle Watering Hole Site of Grace which can be accessed via a coffin in Shadow Keep. From there follow the river South until you can move East, at which point you’ll find the Mausoleum.
Here you’ll fight Rakshasa, who drops Rakshasa’s Great Katana and the Rakshasa armor set. A bit vain, naming everything after yourself.
Northern Nameless Mausoleum location – Elden Ring SoTE
Possibly the toughest one to find, the Northern Nameless Mausoleum is located above Temple Town Ruins. From where you find the Rauh Map Fragment, Hug the South cliff and make your way East slightly until you can climb up. Up here you’ll find a sealed Spirit Spring – move further up the cliff and topple the piled spirit rocks to break the seal. Follow the two Spirit Springs up to find the Northern Nameless Mausoleum at the highest point of the cliff.
Here you’ll fight Red Bear, who drops Red Bear’s Claw and the Iron Rivet armor set.