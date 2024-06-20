Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: All Map Fragment locations
There’s a massive new map to explore in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion, and if you want to be able to thoroughly explore each and every area, you’re going to need all of the new Map Fragments. The first Map Fragment for the Gravesite Plain is easy to find, but some of the others are going to leave you scratching your head. There are multiple areas that are difficult to access in Shadow of the Erdtree, and this guide will help you with everything you need to know.
Just head to the locations in this guide and you’ll be able to find all of the Map Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, just be aware that some Map Fragments will require you to at least find and make some progress through the Shadow Keep dungeon.
All Map Fragment locations
Gravesite Plain Map Fragment location – Elden Ring: SoTE
This first Map Fragment of the Land of Shadow can be found directly Northeast from where you start your DLC adventure, just South of the Scorched Ruins.
Scadu Altus Map Fragment location – Elden Ring: SoTE
The Scadu Altus Map Fragment is North of the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, and can be reached after completing Castle Ensis.
Southern Shore Map Fragment location – Elden Ring: SoTE
The Southern Shore Map Fragment unveils the Cerulean Coast as well as the looming mountain in the distance. You can use our Cerulean Coast location guide to get there as early as possible. Once there, the Map Fragment can be found alongside the main path to the West of the Southern beach.
Rauh Ruins Map Fragment location – Elden Ring: SoTE
From Moorth Ruins head North and slightly East to find a cave system, head through and follow it in order to find the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace, and then Southwest from there you can find Temple Town Ruins, and the Map Fragment nearby.
Abyssal Woods Map Fragment location – Elden Ring: SoTE
Reaching the Abyssal Woods is a bit more difficult than most areas. Once you’ve thoroughly explored the Shadow Keep, use the coffin to discover the Castle Watering Hole Site of Grace and follow the river South, past the Recluses’ River Upstream and Recluses’ River Downstream Sites of Grace.
Eventually, you will come to the river area underneath the Bonny Village, and you’ll find some gravestones jutting out of the South cliff face, allowing you to descend to the Darklight Catacombs. Make your way through the Darklight Catacombs and you’ll find yourself in the Abyssal Woods by the Forsaken Graveyard Site of Grace.
You’ll finally find the Abyssal Woods Map Fragment by the Church Ruins Site of Grace in Southeast. Map fragments don't show you the pilgrim's path that Miquella's followers take. For that, head over to our Miquella's Cross locations guide instead.